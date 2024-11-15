Qliro AB: Qliro AB publishes Interim Report for Q3 2024: Shift to growth - increased momentum +35% contracted annual volume growth

The third quarter 2024 (third quarter 2023)

Total payment volume increased by 6% to SEK 2,922 million (2,757)

Operating income increased by 2% to SEK 96.1 million (94.0)

Adjusted operating expenses were SEK -80.8 million (-76.2)

Operating expenses amounted to SEK -86.4 million (-78.5)

Credit losses as a proportion of total payment volume were 0.9% (0.8)

Adjusted operating profit amounted to SEK -12.0 million (-4.5)

Operating profit totaled SEK -17.6 million (-6.7)

Profit/loss for the period was SEK -7.1 million (0.7)

Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK -0.37 (0.04)

January - September 2024 (January - September 2023)

Total payment volume increased by 5% to SEK 8,689 million (8,292)

Operating income increased by 7% to SEK 296.6 million (276.0)

Adjusted operating expenses were SEK -232.7 million (-232.8)

Operating expenses amounted to SEK -238.3 million (-235.1)

Credit losses as a proportion of total payment volumes totaled 0.9% (0.7)

Adjusted operating profit amounted to SEK -11.6 million (-17.4)

Operating profit totaled SEK -17.2 million (-19.6)

Profit/loss for the period was SEK -0.3 million (2.6)

Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK -0.02 (0.14)

Extract from CEO Christoffer Rutgersson's statement:

"According to plan, we are now focusing on growth over short-term profitability to take advantage of the new opportunities that have arisen after a competitor has divested its checkout. At the time of publication of this report we have secured agreements corresponding to approximately 35% volume growth, which are expected to drive equivalent income growth in the medium term. We realized 19% growth in total payment volume as early as October this year. The launch in Norway exceeded expectations by over NOK 300 million in agreed volumes within three months, and in January we are opening a new sales office in Finland. Our momentum has accelerated through product launches such as Checkout 0.0, which sets a new standard for conversion and which has been well received by merchants. Our ambition is to become the market leader in the Nordics.''

For further information, please contact:

Christoffer Rutgersson

E-mail: ir@qliro.com

About Qliro AB

Qliro is a leading fintech company offering safe and simple digital payment solutions, including a complete check-out to e-merchants. Qliro is a credit market company under supervision of the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority and has its registered address in Stockholm. Qliro's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker "Qliro".

For more information, please visit https://www.qliro.com/en-se/investor-relations



This information is information that Qliro AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2024-11-15 08:50 CET.