Svenska Cellulosa AB SCA: SCA appoints a new head for the Containerboard and Pulp business areas

SCA appoints Petteri Kalela as the new head of the Containerboard and Pulp business areas and member of the executive management team.

SCA has recruited Petteri Kalela as the new President of business areas Containerboard and Pulp and member of the executive management team. Kalela has extensive experience in the forest industry and has held several business leadership roles in Europe and Asia.

Petteri Kalela will be a valuable addition to SCA's executive management team and as head of the Containerboard and Pulp business areas. We look forward to welcoming him in the first half of 2025, says SCA's President and CEO, Ulf Larsson.

I am excited to assume the role as President of the Containerboard and Pulp business areas and contributing as a member of SCA's executive management team, says Petteri Kalela.

Between 1996 and 2023, Kalela worked for the Finnish forest industry company UPM in various roles in manufacturing, sales, supply chain and in senior leadership positions across Europe as well as five years as head of UPM Specialty Paper in China. Since 2023 he serves as Senior Vice President at the packaging company Huhtamaki Fibre & Food Service Europe. Kalela holds a Master of Science in Engineering from Helsinki University of Technology, as well as a master's degree from the Helsinki School of Economics.



Petteri Kalela will assume his position no later than June 1, 2025. Kalela succeeds Mats Nordlander, who will leave SCA at the turn of the year. During the interim period from the turn of the year until Kalela takes office, President and CEO Ulf Larsson will act as head of the Containerboard and Pulp business areas.

