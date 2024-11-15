Anzeige
Freitag, 15.11.2024
Strategische Partnerschaft für sichere KI- und Quantentechnologie im Gesundheitswesen
WKN: A2DRX6 | ISIN: SE0009697220 | Ticker-Symbol: EED5
Frankfurt
15.11.24
08:18 Uhr
8,490 Euro
-0,050
-0,59 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ENEA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ENEA AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,4408,56012:46
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.11.2024 08:00 Uhr
31 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Enea AB: Enea appoints Teemu Salmi as new CEO

Finanznachrichten News

The board of Enea AB has appointed Teemu Salmi as the new President and CEO, with starting date April 1, 2025.

Teemu Salmi joins from Nordic cybersecurity provider Nixu Corporation, which he joined as CEO in 2022 and that has since been acquired by DNV. He has previously held senior positions in Ericsson and Stora Enso, where he has led international sales, commercial and technical delivery organizations, including several years in the Middle East and Africa. With his long standing background within both telecom and cybersecurity, and personal qualities, Teemu Salmi has the necessary experience and skillset to successfully lead the company's continued evolution to generate value for customers, employees, and shareholders.

"I am happy about the trust put in me and extremely motivated to start working with the company and board, to continue to successfully grow Enea.", says Teemu Salmi.

"It has been a long process to find the right candidate and I am very pleased to be able to announce Teemu as our new CEO. With his background in both telecom and cybersecurity he is perfect in this role", says Chairman of the board Kjell Duveblad.

Until April 1, 2025, Enea's interim President and CEO Anders Lidbeck will continue to drive the company's agenda to further strengthen its market position and value creation.

Contact
Anders Lidbeck, President & CEO
Phone: +46 8 507 140 00
E-mail: ir@enea.com

About Enea

We are a world-leading specialist in advanced telecom and cybersecurity software with a vision to make the world's communications safer and more efficient. Our solutions connect, optimize and protect communications between companies, people, devices and things worldwide. We are present in over 80 markets and billions of people rely on our technology every day when they connect to mobile networks or use the Internet. Enea is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden and is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm. Visit us at enea.com

Enea is required to make the information in this press release public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 8:00 a.m. on November 15, 2024.

