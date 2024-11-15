PVA TePla (PVA) reported a 2.3% y-o-y decrease in sales in Q324 and management has set guidance at the lower end of the range for both sales (€270-90m) and EBITDA (€47-51m). Metrology sales held up nicely in the quarter, while sales in the other activities in the semiconductor division showed a decrease. We have lowered our estimates modestly for both FY24 and FY25 given a more challenging expected market environment in wafer fabrication for the semiconductor industry. On our new estimates, PVA trades at an EV/EBITDA FY25e multiple of 3.7x, which we believe is very undemanding.

