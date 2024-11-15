Hong Kong University of Science and Technology: HKUST Welcomes Four Nobel Laureates at the Molecular Frontiers Symposium

Sparking Passion for Science and Innovation Among Young Minds

HONG KONG, Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST) is excited to kick off a prestigious three-day "Molecular Frontiers Symposium" at Shaw Auditorium on campus today. The high-level event showcases a lineup of internationally renowned scientists including four Nobel laureates, serving as a dynamic thought-leadership platform for exchanging ideas among brilliant and young minds.

Around 40 leading molecular scientists, including Nobel laureates Prof. Stefan HELL, Sir Tim HUNT, Prof. K. Barry SHARPLESS, and Sir Gregory WINTER, will share their knowledge and insights spanning the latest development in genome editing, fluorescence microscopy and protein engineering in this inaugural symposium in Greater China entitled "Frontiers of New Knowledge in Science".

Over 1,500 participants have signed up for the Symposium. Hundreds of students from Hong Kong and other cities in the Greater Bay Area (GBA) as well as scholars and industrial representatives from the biotech and biomed fields, seized this invaluable opportunity to engage with top global scientists. In a vibrant exchange during the forum, students actively posed questions to the prestigious speakers about the challenges and rewards they have encountered throughout their career, while the scholars shared heartfelt advice and valuable insights for those considering a path in science and innovation.

Prof. Bengt NORDEN, Founding Chairman of the event's organizer Molecular Frontiers Foundation, said, "The Molecular Frontiers Symposium is designed to inspire the next generation's passion for science, promote innovative research in molecular science, and foster meaningful interactions between leading scientists and the general public. We are thrilled to host this prestigious event in Hong Kong for the first time-a vibrant international hub for education that is home to five universities ranked among the world's top 100. By bringing together distinguished scholars at HKUST - a university committed to innovation and research, we look forward to stimulating fruitful discussions and fostering cross-regional collaborations that can help shape the future of molecular science."

Prof. Nancy IP, HKUST President and world-renowned neuroscientist, said that HKUST is deeply grateful for the opportunity to co-host the prestigious event. "Given Hong Kong's status as an international hub for higher education and knowledge sharing, hosting this Symposium represents a significant milestone for both HKUST and the local science community. It is also heartening to see the remarkable interest and enthusiasm from high school and university students in Hong Kong and the GBA. Our youth are the innovators and leaders of tomorrow; by nurturing their curiosity and providing them with the right tools and opportunities, we can empower them to unlock their full potential. I hope this symposium ignites their imagination and deepens their interest in science and technology, inspiring them to pursue further studies in these fields. Over the next three days, we anticipate a wealth of stimulating dialogues, enlightening presentations, and unparalleled networking opportunities."

Today, Sir Winter of the University of Cambridge and a 2018 Nobel laureate in Chemistry, gave a speech on "The Thrill of Antibodies and Their Applications", while Prof. Hell of the Max Planck Institute and a 2014 Nobel laureate in Chemistry, gave a lecture on "Molecular Resolution and Dynamics in Fluorescence Microscopy".

Tomorrow, Sir Hunt of the Royal Society and a 2001 Nobel laureate in Physiology or Medicine, will speak on the topic "Lessons from a Life in Science", while Prof. Sharpless, of the Scripps Research Institute and a 2001 Nobel laureate in Chemistry, will speak on "The Click Chemistry". Prof. Sharpless is also an honorary Doctor of Science of HKUST.

Other speakers include top scientists from renowned universities and research institutions worldwide such as the Brown University, the Chinese Academy of Sciences, KTH Royal Institute of Technology, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, the Scripps Research Institute, and the University of Cambridge.

Traditionally held in Europe, North America, and certain Asian countries including Japan, Singapore, and South Korea, the symposium is organized by the Molecular Frontiers Foundation - established by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences - and sponsored by Ausvic Capital. Recognized as one of the most influential scientific organizations in the world, the Foundation plays a pivotal role in advancing scientific dialogues and collaboration.

