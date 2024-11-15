A report from the Council of Energy, Environment and Water has analyzed nine of the ten countries with the largest rooftop solar markets to offer recommendations to other economies looking to accelerate rooftop solar deployment. The New Delhi-based Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW) has released a report analyzing how leading countries have advanced rooftop solar adoption. The report "Global Perspective on Rooftop Solar Energy" features a comparative analysis of rooftop solar development across nine of the ten top-performing countries in the world - China, Germany, the USA, Japan, ...

