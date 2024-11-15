Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD) (Insulet), the global leader in tubeless insulin pump technology with its Omnipod brand of products, today announced that management will present at three upcoming investor conferences (all Eastern Time):

The 6 th Annual Wolfe Research Healthcare Conference in New York City on Wednesday, November 20, 2024 at 12:00 p.m.

Annual Wolfe Research Healthcare Conference in New York City on Wednesday, November 20, 2024 at 12:00 p.m. The Nasdaq 51 st Investor Conference in London on Tuesday, December 10, 2024 at 5:30 a.m.

Investor Conference in London on Tuesday, December 10, 2024 at 5:30 a.m. The J.P. Morgan 43rd Annual Healthcare Conference in San Francisco on Tuesday, January 14, 2025 at 6:45 p.m.

To listen to the live audio webcasts of the presentations, please visit investors.insulet.com/events. Replays of the webcasts will also be available following the events.

About Insulet Corporation:

Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD), headquartered in Massachusetts, is an innovative medical device company dedicated to simplifying life for people with diabetes and other conditions through its Omnipod product platform. The Omnipod Insulin Management System provides a unique alternative to traditional insulin delivery methods. With its simple, wearable design, the tubeless disposable Pod provides up to three days of non-stop insulin delivery, without the need to see or handle a needle. Insulet's flagship innovation, the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System, integrates with a continuous glucose monitor to manage blood sugar with no multiple daily injections, zero fingersticks, and can be controlled by a compatible personal smartphone in the U.S. or by the Omnipod 5 Controller. Insulet also leverages the unique design of its Pod by tailoring its Omnipod technology platform for the delivery of non-insulin subcutaneous drugs across other therapeutic areas. For more information, please visit insulet.com and omnipod.com.

©2024 Insulet Corporation. Omnipod is a registered trademark of Insulet Corporation. All rights reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241115947479/en/

Contacts:

Investor Relations:

Deborah R. Gordon

Vice President, Investor Relations

(978) 600-7717

dgordon@insulet.com

Media:

Angela Geryak Wiczek

Senior Director, Corporate Communications

(978) 932-0611

awiczek@insulet.com