Fidelity Emerging Markets Ltd - Final dividend - exchange rate

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 15

Fidelity Emerging Markets Limited (the 'Company')

Legal Entity Identifier: 213800HWWQPUJ4K1GS84

Final dividend - exchange rate

The Company announces that the sterling equivalent of the proposed final dividend of 20.0 US cents will be 15.74 pence per Participating Preference Share, based on an exchange rate of £1 = US$ 1.27090

The dividend will be paid on 13 December 2024 subject to shareholder approval at the Annual General Meeting on 10 December 2024.

