Freitag, 15.11.2024
Strategische Partnerschaft für sichere KI- und Quantentechnologie im Gesundheitswesen
WKN: A0YD8N | ISIN: GG00B4L0PD47
Berlin
15.11.24
12:56 Uhr
8,213 Euro
+0,036
+0,44 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
15.11.2024 12:36 Uhr
Fidelity Emerging Markets Ltd - Final dividend - exchange rate

Finanznachrichten News

Fidelity Emerging Markets Ltd - Final dividend - exchange rate

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 15

Fidelity Emerging Markets Limited (the 'Company')

Legal Entity Identifier: 213800HWWQPUJ4K1GS84

Final dividend - exchange rate

The Company announces that the sterling equivalent of the proposed final dividend of 20.0 US cents will be 15.74 pence per Participating Preference Share, based on an exchange rate of £1 = US$ 1.27090

The dividend will be paid on 13 December 2024 subject to shareholder approval at the Annual General Meeting on 10 December 2024.

For further information, please contact:

Nira Mistry, Company Secretary

+44 (0)7778 354 517


