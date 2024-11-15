Fidelity Emerging Markets Ltd - Final dividend - exchange rate
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 15
Fidelity Emerging Markets Limited (the 'Company')
Legal Entity Identifier: 213800HWWQPUJ4K1GS84
Final dividend - exchange rate
The Company announces that the sterling equivalent of the proposed final dividend of 20.0 US cents will be 15.74 pence per Participating Preference Share, based on an exchange rate of £1 = US$ 1.27090
The dividend will be paid on 13 December 2024 subject to shareholder approval at the Annual General Meeting on 10 December 2024.
