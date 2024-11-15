New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 15, 2024) - A recent survey by Statista states that 56% of Gen Z and 52% of millennials have bought a product because of an interesting logo. In addition, more than a third of US consumers said a memorable logo positively influences their purchase decisions.

These findings highlight the critical role of branding, showing that effective brand strategies go far beyond aesthetics to drive real consumer engagement and loyalty. To help brands make a lasting impression, DesignRush, a B2B marketplace that bridges businesses with agencies, listed the top companies that excel at building brands.

The top branding agencies for November are:

Creative Flow - creativeflow.pt BrandForce 5 - brandforce5.com Elisabeth Hedge - elisabethhedge.com LOAB Solutions - loab.in Tequila - tequila.ae Enthuse Creative, LLC - enthusecreative.com Just Pointblank - pointblankdesignstudio.co.za Zeus Studio - zeusstudio.co Marquet Media - marquet.company Ayana Consulting Sàrl - ayana.global Buttered Branding - butteredbranding.com Blu Edge - bluedge.me Allinclusive - new.allinclusive.agency BRANDED - branded-agency.com Four Quarters Agency - fourquarters.agency ADNewswire - adnewswire.com Digital Arkitechs - digitalarkitechs.com Suite Three Studio - suitethreestudio.com DC Technolabs - dctechnolabs.com KickAds - kickadsnow.com Midas Touch Infotech - midastouchinfotech.com Love & Logic - loveandlogic.co.uk Isazeni Solutions SMC Limited - isazeni.com WeirdTales Design Studio - weirdtalesdesigns.com Lien Design - liendesign.com Luxia Ltd - luxia.uk DesignX - designx.co HBX Branding - hbxbranding.com Linehouse London Ltd - linehouse.london Malta Agencia - maltaagencia.com.ar

