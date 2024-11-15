Sacramento, California--(Newsfile Corp. - November 15, 2024) - DevvStream Corp. (NASDAQ: DEVS) ("DevvStream" or the "Company"), a leading carbon credit project co-development and generation firm specializing in technology-based solutions, today announced that it will host a live investor event on November 18, 2024 to provide participants with an update on the company's commercial progress as well as long-term goals and overall business health. Management presentations and discussions will be live webcast by Investor Update at 12:00 PM ET / 9:00 AM PT.

Interested parties may find additional information on the event at https://www.youtube.com/live/6cNI7afRtp4.

The investor event will be held in the wake of significant developments surrounding Article 6.4 of the Paris Agreement, which provides an overarching structure for countries to collaborate in meeting their climate objectives via participation in the carbon market. On November 11, 2024, during the 29th Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change in Baku, Azerbaijan, Article 6.4 was updated with new standards intended to enhance climate efforts by increasing the demand for carbon credit projects while directing financial resources toward developing nations. The advancement of Article 6.4 follows recent action by a UN-endorsed supervisory body responsible for establishing a global carbon crediting system, which finalized crucial standards related to carbon removals and the development of crediting projects during a meeting in Baku during October. The mechanism is anticipated to play a vital role in helping countries achieve emissions targets by enabling credit exchanges linked to specific climate actions, such as phasing out fossil fuels or boosting renewable energy production. Plans for implementation are expected to begin early in 2025.

About DevvStream

Founded in 2021, DevvStream is a leading authority in the use of technology in carbon project development. The Company's mission is to create alignment between sustainability and profitability, helping organizations achieve their climate initiatives while directly improving their financial health. With a pipeline of over 140 technology-based projects worldwide, DevvStream makes it simple for corporations and governments to address their net-zero goals while generating premium carbon credits in the process. DevvStream takes a unique approach to evaluating project opportunities, and co-develops projects spanning energy-efficient buildings, facilities and homes, industrial facilities, LED systems, EV charging stations, and technologies to seal oil wells. The Company's end-to-end proprietary solution removes the risk and complexity from every step, allowing organizations to move from project ideation to credit monetization with ease. The result is a multi-year stream of carbon credit revenue that transforms sustainability into a financial investment. In addition, for organizations that need help to offset their most difficult-to-reduce emissions, we also provide premium carbon credits for purchase.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/230089

SOURCE: DevvStream Corp.