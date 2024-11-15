First North Denmark: DonkeyRepublic Holding A/S - admission to trading of new shares

New shares in DonkeyRepublic Holding A/S will be admitted to trading as per 19 November 2024. New shares are issued due to a private placement. ISIN: DK0061540770 ------------------------------------------------------- Name: DonkeyRepublic Holding ------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares before change: 24,237,001 shares ------------------------------------------------------- Change: 2,407,704 shares ------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares after change: 26,644,705 shares ------------------------------------------------------- Subscription price: DKK 6.23 ------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 0.10 ------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 223811 ------------------------------------------------------- Short name: DONKEY ------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please call Certified Adviser: Grant Thornton Denmark