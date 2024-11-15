Anzeige
Freitag, 15.11.2024
Strategische Partnerschaft für sichere KI- und Quantentechnologie im Gesundheitswesen
WKN: A3CRXZ | ISIN: DK0061540770 | Ticker-Symbol: 6UJ
Frankfurt
15.11.24
08:18 Uhr
0,800 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
GlobeNewswire
15.11.2024 13:59 Uhr
First North Denmark: DonkeyRepublic Holding A/S - admission to trading of new shares

Finanznachrichten News
New shares in DonkeyRepublic Holding A/S will be admitted to trading as per 19
November 2024. New shares are issued due to a private placement. 



ISIN:              DK0061540770     
-------------------------------------------------------
Name:              DonkeyRepublic Holding
-------------------------------------------------------
Number of shares before change: 24,237,001 shares   
-------------------------------------------------------
Change:             2,407,704 shares   
-------------------------------------------------------
Number of shares after change:  26,644,705 shares   
-------------------------------------------------------
Subscription price:       DKK 6.23       
-------------------------------------------------------
Face value:           DKK 0.10       
-------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:          223811        
-------------------------------------------------------
Short name:           DONKEY        
-------------------------------------------------------





For further information, please call Certified Adviser: Grant Thornton Denmark
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
