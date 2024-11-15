CASI Pharmaceuticals Announces Third Quarter 2024 Business and Financial Results

BEIJING, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2024 / CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:CASI) ("CASI" or the "Company"), a Cayman incorporated biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutics and pharmaceutical products, today reported business updates and financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2024.

Dr. Wei-Wu He, Chairman and CEO of CASI, said "The third quarter of 2024 marks a period of substantial progress for CASI as we continue to refine our company's strategic focus on the development for organ transplant rejection and autoimmune diseases. We just announced the Center for Drug Evaluation (CDE) of China's National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) has approved our Clinical Trial Application (CTA) for a phase 1/2 study of CID-103 in patients with chronic Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP) in China. This China study is part of the global study that was approved by the US FDA in May. Furthermore, we are making steady progress towards filing the Investigational New Drug (IND) application for Antibody-Mediated Rejection (AMR) of renal allograft in the US."

Third Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights

Total revenue was $7.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, representing a 12% decrease compared to the same period in 2023 and a 96% increase compared to the second quarter of 2024. Costs of revenues were $3.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to $3.6 million for the same period last year and $1.9 million for the second quarter of 2024. Research and development expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2024, were $1.5 million, compared with $2.4 million in the same period in 2023, and $1.3 million for the second quarter of 2024. The R&D expenses in the same period last year included amortization of generic portfolio that was written off. General and administrative expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2024, were $5.7 million, compared with $5.5 million for the same period in 2023 and $5.9 million for the second quarter of 2024. Selling and marketing expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2024, were $4.9 million, compared with $2.5 million for the same period in 2023 and $4.4 million for the second quarter of 2024. Net loss for the three months ended September 30, 2024, was $8.4 million, compared with $4.5 million for the same period in 2023 and $7.0 million in the second quarter in 2024.

Recent Development for Certain Litigation

In the third quarter of 2024, we initiated a civil litigation in a Chinese court against 17 former employees, many of whom joined Juventas Cell Therapy Ltd., for their misconduct during their employment at the Company. To date, the court has issued a decision granting the Company's request to freeze the defendants' assets during the pendency of the Company's claims. The related proceedings are still in their early stages, and we cannot predict the final outcome of these proceedings at this time.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and throughout the world. The Company is focused on acquiring, developing, and commercializing products that augment its focus on hematology oncology therapeutics and therapeutics for organ transplant rejection and autoimmune disease, as well as other areas of unmet medical need. The Company intends to execute its plan to become a leader by launching medicines in the Greater China market, leveraging the Company's China-based regulatory and commercial competencies and its global drug development expertise. The Company's operations in China are conducted through its wholly owned subsidiary, CASI Pharmaceuticals (China) Co., Ltd., located in Beijing, China. More information on CASI is available at www.casipharmaceuticals.com.

CASI Forward-Looking Statements:

Financial Table Follows

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In USD thousands, except share and per share data)

September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 16,537 $ 17,083 Investment in equity securities, at fair value 4,277 1,675 Short term investments - 12,011 Accounts receivable 10,116 9,551 Amounts due from related parties 1,027 587 Inventories 12,925 15,877 Prepaid expenses and other 2,270 2,560 Total current assets 47,152 59,344 Long-term investments 2,246 1,686 Property, plant and equipment, net 8,488 9,241 Intangible assets, net 1,117 1,839 Right of use assets 3,911 2,392 Other assets 702 766 Total assets $ 63,616 $ 75,268 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,764 $ 4,438 Accrued and other current liabilities 12,975 12,288 Total current liabilities 14,739 16,726 Long term borrowing 19,123 18,895 Other liabilities 15,907 15,482 Total liabilities 49,769 51,103 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders' equity: Ordinary shares 2 1 Treasury shares (9,604 ) (9,604 ) Subscription Receivable (1,975 ) - Additional paid-in capital 712,597 695,785 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,468 ) (1,200 ) Accumulated deficit (685,705 ) (660,817 ) Total shareholders' equity 13,847 24,165 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 63,616 $ 75,268

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 Revenues 7,793 8,838 15,181 27,005 Costs of revenues 3,748 3,648 7,263 11,012 Gross profit 4,045 5,190 7,918 15,993 Operating expenses: Research and development 1,521 2,399 5,251 7,547 General and administrative 5,701 5,521 16,456 18,967 Selling and marketing 4,908 2,518 13,069 11,300 Other operating income - - - (1,306 ) Gain on disposal of intangible assets - - (500 ) - Foreign exchange loss (gain) 379 (153 ) 349 (168 ) Total operating expense 12,509 10,285 34,625 36,340 Loss from operations (8,464 ) (5,095 ) (26,707 ) (20,347 ) Non-operating income (expense): Interest (expense) income, net (61 ) 161 (177 ) 502 Other (expense) income, net (5 ) 473 171 513 Changes in fair value of investments 1,251 10 2,941 (1,068 ) Loss before income tax expense and share of net loss in an equity investee (7,279 ) (4,451 ) (23,772 ) (20,400 ) Income tax benefit - - - 80 Share of net loss in an equity investee (1,116 ) (15 ) (1,116 ) (47 ) Net loss (8,395 ) (4,466 ) (24,888 ) (20,367 ) Less: loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest - (600 ) - (1,860 ) accretion to redeemable noncontrolling interest redemption value - 769 - 2,376 Net loss attributable to CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (8,395 ) (4,635 ) (24,888 ) (20,883 ) Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding (basic and diluted) 15,294,393 13,378,175 14,069,746 13,354,123 Net loss per share (basic and diluted) (0.55 ) (0.35 ) (1.77 ) (1.56 ) Comprehensive loss: Net loss (8,395 ) (4,466 ) (24,888 ) (20,367 ) Foreign currency translation adjustment (48 ) (171 ) (268 ) (2,150 ) Total comprehensive loss (8,443 ) (4,637 ) (25,156 ) (22,517 ) Less: comprehensive loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest - (746 ) - (3,094 ) Comprehensive loss attributable to ordinary shareholders (8,443 ) (3,891 ) (25,156 ) (19,423 )

