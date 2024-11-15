Novotech, the global full-service clinical Contract Research Organization (CRO) that partners with biotech companies to accelerate the development of advanced and novel therapeutics at every phase, shares new insights into the global clinical trial landscape for Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma (DLBCL), further reinforcing its leadership in oncology research.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241115682139/en/

DLBCL is the most prevalent and aggressive subtype of non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL), accounting for 30-40% of cases worldwide. Its heterogeneity, characterized by key subtypes like Germinal Center B-cell (GCB) and Activated B-cell (ABC), poses significant challenges in treatment. Novotech's latest analysis highlights these complexities while highlighting ongoing advancements in therapeutic strategies to address this aggressive disease.

Key Insights from DLBCL Clinical Trials

Since 2019, more than 1,500 clinical trials for DLBCL have been initiated globally, indicating strong research momentum:

Asia-Pacific : Leads with 41% of trials, driven largely by China's clinical research activity.

: Leads with 41% of trials, driven largely by China's clinical research activity. North America : Accounts for 33% of trials, with the United States leading in trial volume.

: Accounts for 33% of trials, with the United States leading in trial volume. Europe: Represents 19% of trials, focusing on both hematological and solid tumor research.

These findings highlight the global effort to improve treatment options for DLBCL patients.

Advances in DLBCL Treatment

Novotech's report also highlights breakthroughs in DLBCL treatment, moving beyond traditional chemotherapy to explore new therapeutic options:

Targeted therapies : Phase III trials for Mosunetuzumab and Selinexor are showing promise, particularly for relapsed or refractory DLBCL patients.

: Phase III trials for and are showing promise, particularly for relapsed or refractory DLBCL patients. Immunotherapies: Novotech is involved in the development of CAR T-cell therapies, checkpoint inhibitors, and bispecific antibodies, which have shown strong efficacy in high-risk DLBCL patients who do not respond to standard treatments like R-CHOP.

Ongoing efforts to personalize DLBCL treatment through genomic profiling and molecular diagnostics are expected to yield more precise and effective treatment strategies. In combination with innovative therapies such as EZH2 inhibitors targeting GCB subtypes and novel agents addressing the ABC subtype, these approaches are advancing more tailored and successful interventions.

Download the Full Report

For detailed analysis of the DLBCL clinical trial landscape, including emerging treatment strategies and global trial trends, download Novotech's latest DLBCL Global Clinical Trial Landscape Report

Download the Report Here

About Novotech Novotech-CRO.com

Founded in 1997, Novotech is a global full-service clinical Contract Research Organization (CRO) focused on partnering with biotech companies to accelerate the development of advanced and novel therapeutics at every phase.

Recognized for its industry-leading contributions, Novotech has received numerous prestigious awards, including the Frost &Sullivan 2024 Global Biotech CRO of the year award, Clinical Trials Arena Excellence Awards 2024, 2024 Employer of Choice, 2024 Great Place to Work in the US, 2024 Brandon Hall Gold Award, CRO Leadership Award 2023, the Asia Pacific Cell Gene Therapy Clinical Trials Excellence 2023, the Asia-Pacific Contract Research Organization Company of the Year Award since 2006.

The Company offers a comprehensive suite of services including laboratories, Phase I facilities, drug development consulting, regulatory expertise, and has experience with over 5,000 clinical projects, including Phase I to Phase IV clinical trials and bioequivalence studies. With a presence in 34 office locations and a dedicated team of 3,000+ professionals worldwide, Novotech is a trusted end-to-end strategic partner of choice.

For more information or to speak to an expert team member visit www.Novotech-CRO.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241115682139/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Toyna Chin

mediacontact@novotech-cro.com

USA: +1 415 364 8135