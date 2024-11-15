Anzeige
Freitag, 15.11.2024
Strategische Partnerschaft für sichere KI- und Quantentechnologie im Gesundheitswesen
PR Newswire
15.11.2024 14:06 Uhr
Diligram: Healthcare leaders gather at House of Commons to discuss productivity-boosting tech with MyStaff app

Finanznachrichten News

LONDON, Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthcare leaders from 16 NHS trusts gathered at the House of Commons this week to see how Mid and South Essex NHS Foundation Trust is using a groundbreaking new app that transforms staff access to information vital to their patients' care.

Matthew Hopkins, CEO of Mid and South Essex NHS Foundation Trust, speaking the MyStaff app event

The MyStaff app uses AI and automation to simplify the management of critical policies and procedures, reducing the time staff spend searching for information from almost 10 minutes to under 30 seconds. Over 12,000 of the Trust's staff have signed up, and around 1,000 are using the app daily.

With £2bn pledged to help digitise the NHS and bring down waiting lists, such time-saving tech is high on healthcare's agenda. Trust Chief Executive Matthew Hopkins introduced the session, which was hosted by David Burton-Sampson, MP for Southend West and Leigh, and saw technology strategists and users share their experiences of digitising vital healthcare operations.

Matthew said: "Our Trust is working to make the best use of digital technologies wherever this can help staff to provide the best possible care to our patients. MyStaff app is a versatile and easy-to-use tool that improves our governance processes and makes it easy for staff to access the vital clinical information they need when treating patients."

The Trust developed MyStaff app with digital innovators Diligram, who have created a digital governance solution that helps ensure staff use the latest policies and guidance when delivering patient care. Document compliance rates have grown from 60% to 98%, whilst projections indicate the app could release 55,000 hours' worth of staff capacity over 3 years, worth almost £4m in staff costs and giving staff more time on patient-facing care.

Diligram CEO Leslie Golding said: "We have worked closely with the Trust on developing groundbreaking technology that supports our healthcare heroes by simplifying access to essential information. We're proud to be part of this brilliant example of positive digital change."

Editor's notes

  • Contact: Rob Benson, 07815098560, robert.benson@diligram.com
  • Further images, interviews, site visits available

About MyStaff app

The MyStaff app from digital transformation company Diligram is time-saving tech that offers a mobile-first digital corporate governance solution for healthcare providers.

Web: mystaffapp.io

About Mid and South Essex NHS Foundation Trust

MSE is one of the largest Trusts in the country, serving around 1.2million people. Our values are about delivering excellent, compassionate and respectful care.

Web: mse.nhs.uk

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2558941/MSE_CEO_Matthew_Hopkins_MyStaff_app.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/healthcare-leaders-gather-at-house-of-commons-to-discuss-productivity-boosting-tech-with-mystaff-app-302307051.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
