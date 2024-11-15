Woburn, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - November 15, 2024) - SinglePoint Inc. (OTC Pink: SING) ("SinglePoint" or "the Company") subsidiary Boston Solar, a proud partner of the Boston Red Sox and a leading provider of solar energy solutions, is proud to announce that in collaboration with Resonant Energy, it has completed more than 20 solar installations, with many more projects in development. The completed installations, now fully operational, total 350 kW DC, while projects totaling 700 kW DC are currently in various stages of development.

Through their partnership, Resonant Energy and Boston Solar are making significant strides in increasing access to renewable energy for affordable housing tenants across Greater Boston. By combining Resonant Energy's expertise in community solar development and Boston Solar's high-quality installations, the two companies have been able to deploy solar power systems in areas that traditionally lack access to clean energy solutions. This collaboration empowers low-income residents by reducing their energy bills and providing long-term sustainability benefits, all while supporting the region's broader environmental and carbon reduction goals.

"We're excited to be part of such a meaningful initiative that helps bring affordable, renewable energy to the communities that need it most," said Mike Morlino, President at Boston Solar. "These projects are just the beginning, and we look forward to expanding our efforts with Resonant Energy to provide more sustainable energy solutions across the region, empowering residents and supporting environmental goals." With more projects slated for completion, the partnership between Boston Solar and Resonant Energy continues to drive forward the movement for clean, affordable energy in the Greater Boston area.

About Boston Solar

Boston Solar is a subsidiary of SinglePoint Inc. (OTC Pink: SING). Since its founding in 2011, Boston Solar has installed more than 6,000 residential and commercial solar arrays, powering thousands of homes and businesses in New England, primarily in Massachusetts. The mission of Boston Solar is to provide superior clean energy products, exceptional customer service, and the highest-quality artistry in residential and commercial installations.

Boston Solar has accumulated several distinctions of recognition of the company's outstanding triumphs:

Honored with Guildmaster Award from GuildQuality, the award acknowledged how Boston Solar demonstrated exceptional customer service within the residential construction industry.

Named a Top Solar Contractor by Solar Power World magazine for five consecutive years.

Recognized by the Boston Business Journal's "Largest Clean Energy Companies in Massachusetts" list.

Boston Solar is a Solar Energy Business Association of New England (SEBANE) member. The company is headquartered at 12 Gill St. Suite - 5650 Woburn, MA 01801. Learn more at: www.bostonsolar.us

About Resonant Energy

Resonant Energy is a mission-driven solar energy company founded in 2017 with a focus on increasing access to renewable energy for underserved communities. Specializing in community solar and affordable housing solar installations, Resonant Energy works to reduce energy costs for low-income households while advancing environmental sustainability. Since its inception, the company has successfully developed and deployed solar systems across the Greater Boston area and beyond, partnering with local organizations, municipalities, and developers to bring clean, affordable energy to hundreds of residential and commercial properties. With a strong commitment to social equity and climate action, Resonant Energy has positioned itself as a leader in driving the transition to renewable energy in communities that have historically lacked access to such resources.

Resonant Energy is headquartered at 109 Kingston St. Boston, MA 02111.

About SinglePoint Inc.

SinglePoint Inc. is a renewable energy and sustainable lifestyle company focused on providing environmentally friendly energy efficiencies and healthy living solutions. SinglePoint is initially focused on building the largest network of renewable energy solutions and modernizing the traditional solar and energy storage model. The Company is also actively exploring future growth opportunities in air purification, electric vehicle charging, solar as a subscription service, and additional energy efficiencies that enhance sustainability and a healthier life. For more information, visit the Company's website (www.singlepoint.com).

