Freitag, 15.11.2024
Strategische Partnerschaft für sichere KI- und Quantentechnologie im Gesundheitswesen
Progressive Corporation: Progressive Reports October 2024 Results

Finanznachrichten News

MAYFIELD VILLAGE, OHIO, Nov. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) today reported the following results for the month ended October 31, 2024:

October
(millions, except per share amounts and ratios; unaudited) 2024 2023 Change
Net premiums written$6,577.8 $5,528.8 19%
Net premiums earned$6,387.0 $5,383.2 19%
Net income$408.2 $406.0 1%
Per share available to common shareholders$0.69 $0.68 1%
Total pretax net realized gains (losses) on securities$(88.0) $(87.1) 1%
Combined ratio 94.1 91.7 2.4pts.
Average diluted equivalent common shares 587.7 587.6 0%
October 31,
(thousands; unaudited)
2024 2023 % Change
Policies in Force
Personal Lines
Agency - auto9,580.9 8,336.4 15
Direct - auto13,653.0 11,142.2 23
Total personal auto23,233.9 19,478.6 19
Total special lines6,504.4 5,964.4 9
Total Personal Lines29,738.3 25,443.0 17
Total Commercial Lines1,140.7 1,108.5 3
Total Property business3,485.3 3,046.2 14
Companywide Total34,364.3 29,597.7 16


See Progressive's complete monthly earnings release, including the "Monthly Commentary," for additional information.

About Progressive

Progressive Insurance® makes it easy to understand, buy and use car insurance, home insurance, and other protection needs. Progressive offers choices so consumers can reach us however it's most convenient for them - online at progressive.com, by phone at 1-800-PROGRESSIVE, via the Progressive mobile app, or in-person with a local agent.

Progressive provides insurance for personal and commercial autos and trucks, motorcycles, boats, recreational vehicles, and homes; it is the second largest personal auto insurer in the country, a leading seller of commercial auto, motorcycle, and boat insurance, and one of the top 15 homeowners insurance carriers.

Founded in 1937, Progressive continues its long history of offering shopping tools and services that save customers time and money, like Name Your Price®, Snapshot®, and HomeQuote Explorer®.

The Common Shares of The Progressive Corporation, the Mayfield Village, Ohio-based holding company, trade publicly at NYSE: PGR.

Company Contact:
Douglas S. Constantine
(440) 395-3707
investor_relations@progressive.com

The Progressive Corporation
300 North Commons Blvd.
Mayfield Village, Ohio 44143
http://www.progressive.com

Download PDF: Progressive October 2024 Complete Earnings Release


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
