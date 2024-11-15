HANGZHOU, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA and HKEX: 9988 (HKD Counter) and 89988 (RMB Counter), "Alibaba" or "Alibaba Group") today announced its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

" This quarter we continued to invest in the user experience and strengthen product offerings to serve our consumers. We entered into long-term collaborations with industry peers to broaden payment and logistics services on Taobao and Tmall platforms, which we expect will accelerate our overall growth. Growth in our Cloud business accelerated from prior quarters, with revenues from public cloud products growing in double digits and AI-related product revenue delivering triple-digit growth. We are more confident in our core businesses than ever and will continue to invest in supporting long-term growth. Our other businesses continued to improve their operating efficiency, with most of them continuing to increase their profitability or reduce losses," said Eddie Wu, Chief Executive Officer of Alibaba Group.

" Our revenue growth this quarter was driven by improving monetization of Taobao and Tmall Group, which included GMV-based service fees and merchant adoption of our marketing tool Quanzhantui. Consistent with our strategy, we continue to invest in our core businesses while enhancing operational efficiency. During the quarter we repurchased US$4.1 billion of shares, achieving earnings accretion to our shareholders through a net 2.1% reduction in total shares outstanding since the end of June," said Toby Xu, Chief Financial Officer of Alibaba Group.

BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS

In the quarter ended September 30, 2024:

Revenue was RMB236,503 million (US$33,701 million), an increase of 5% year-over-year.

Income from operations was RMB35,246 million (US$5,023 million), an increase of 5% year-over-year, primarily due to the decrease in non-cash share-based compensation expense, partly offset by the decrease in adjusted EBITA. We excluded non-cash share-based compensation expense from our non-GAAP measurements. Adjusted EBITA, a non-GAAP measurement, decreased 5% year-over-year to RMB40,561 million (US$5,780 million), was primarily attributable to the increase in investments in our e-commerce businesses, partly offset by revenue growth and improved operating efficiency.

Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders was RMB43,874 million (US$6,252 million). Net income was RMB43,547 million (US$6,205 million), an increase of 63% year-over-year, primarily attributable to the mark-to-market changes from our equity investments, decrease in impairment of our investments and increase in income from operations. Non-GAAP net income in the quarter ended September 30, 2024 was RMB36,518 million (US$5,204 million), a decrease of 9% compared to RMB40,188 million in the same quarter of 2023.

Diluted earnings per ADS was RMB18.17 (US$2.59). Diluted earnings per share was RMB2.27 (US$0.32 or HK$2.52). Non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS was RMB15.06 (US$2.15), a decrease of 4% year-over-year. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share was RMB1.88 (US$0.27 or HK$2.08), a decrease of 4% year-over-year.

Net cash provided by operating activities was RMB31,438 million (US$4,480 million), a decrease of 36% compared to RMB49,231 million in the same quarter of 2023. Free cash flow, a non-GAAP measurement of liquidity, was RMB13,735 million (US$1,957 million), a decrease of 70% compared to RMB45,220 million in the same quarter of 2023. The decrease in free cash flow was mainly attributed to our investments in Alibaba Cloud infrastructure, refund to Tmall merchants after we cancelled the annual service fee and other working capital changes related to factors including scale down of certain direct sales businesses.

Reconciliations of GAAP measures to non-GAAP measures presented above are included at the end of this results announcement.

BUSINESS AND STRATEGIC UPDATES

Taobao and Tmall Group

During the quarter we increased investment in strategic initiatives such as price-competitive products, customer service, membership program benefits and technology, with the aim of enhancing user experience. These efforts led to higher purchase frequency and improved feedback regarding the overall shopping experience year-over-year.

We adopted a more open approach for payment and logistics services on our platforms to make shopping on our platforms more convenient to a larger base of consumers and improve merchants' operating efficiency. We have already observed much stronger momentum in new purchasers, and we believe our focus on user growth and retention will drive the overall growth of our platforms.

Starting from September 1, we implemented a software service fee based on the GMV of completed transactions on our platform, which puts us in line with the common practice of the e-commerce industry. In the meantime, we cancelled the annual service fee for Tmall merchants and provided software service fee rebates to certain small and medium-sized merchants. In addition, Quanzhantui, our AI-powered platform-wide marketing tool, saw steady increase in merchant adoption. Merchants benefit from the use of Quanzhantui through improvement of their marketing efficiency, and with higher efficiency we expect merchants to increase their marketing spending on our platform.

During the quarter, online GMV growth was supported by double-digit order growth year-over-year, mainly driven by the increase in purchase frequency, partly offset by the decline in average order value. In October and November, we had a successful 11.11 Global Shopping Festival, during which Taobao and Tmall achieved robust growth in GMV and a record number of purchasers.

The number of 88VIP members, our highest spending consumer group, continued to increase by double-digits year-over-year, reaching 46 million during the quarter. Our premium shoppers are loyal customers who increase our purchase frequency and drive GMV growth. Accordingly, we target to continue to grow the subscription of 88VIP membership by investing in improved benefits and services.

Cloud Intelligence Group

For the quarter ended September 30, 2024, revenue from Cloud Intelligence Group was RMB29,610 million (US$4,219 million), an increase of 7% year-over-year.

During this quarter, overall revenue excluding Alibaba-consolidated subsidiaries grew over 7% year-over-year, driven by double-digit public cloud growth, including increasing adoption of AI-related products. AI-related product revenue grew at triple-digits year-over-year for the fifth consecutive quarter. We will continue to invest in anticipation of customer growth and in technology, particularly in AI infrastructure, to capture the increasing trend of cloud adoption for AI and to maintain our market leadership.

Alibaba Cloud has gained notable recognition as the service provider of choice in China for public cloud and AI training and applications. According to The Forrester Wave: Public Cloud Platforms in China 2024 report, Alibaba Cloud was named a Leader, achieving the highest score possible in 23 out of 32 criteria, as well as the top scores in both the current offering and strategy categories. During the quarter, Alibaba Cloud was also recognized as a Leader in the Omdia Universe: Chinese Commercial Foundation Model 2024 report, ranking first in both strategy execution and technical capabilities. These achievements underscore Alibaba Cloud's leadership as the best-in-class public cloud and AI platform in China.

In September, we held our 16th annual cloud computing developer summit and exhibition, the Apsara Conference 2024, during which Cloud Intelligence Group unveiled new technologies, including:

Qwen (????) Large Model Family Upgrades: We introduced significant upgrades across the Qwen large model family, including the release of the open-source Qwen 2.5 series, which has become one of the leading models in the global open-source ecosystem, with the flagship Qwen 2.5-72B demonstrating strong results across benchmarks, outperforming industry players. As of September 30, 2024, more than 70,000 derivative models have been developed on Hugging Face based on the Qwen family of models since it was first open-sourced in 2023, demonstrating its position as one of the most widely adopted open-source models globally.

Cost-efficient and Accessible AI: Alibaba Cloud remains committed to providing customers with the best value in AI capabilities. During this quarter, we significantly improved cost-efficiency for the customers of Qwen models by reducing the charge rate for API calls, making advanced AI technologies more affordable and accessible.

Comprehensive AI Infrastructure Upgrades: To better position ourselves to capture AI adoption, we have strengthened AI infrastructure to enhance scalability and performance. Recently, we launched GPU container services, and upgraded AI server as well as high-performance network products. These improvements have significantly enhanced model training and inference efficiency across various industries.

Alibaba International Digital Commerce Group ("AIDC")

For the quarter ended September 30, 2024, revenue from AIDC grew 29% year-over-year to RMB31,672 million (US$4,513 million). The strong performance continued to be driven by growth of cross-border businesses, in particular AliExpress' Choice business. AliExpress and Trendyol platforms continued their investment to increase mindshare in select markets in Europe and the Gulf region. At the same time, we improved efficiency of our operations and investment. As a result, the unit economics of the Choice business improved on a sequential basis.

The AliExpress platform continued to enhance its value proposition by expanding its supplier base, enriching its product offerings and meeting the needs of local consumers. During the quarter, AliExpress launched the "AliExpressDirect" model, aiming to expand product choice and optimize fulfillment efficiency by leveraging local inventories. In addition, synergies between AliExpress and the cross-border logistics operations of Cainiao have further strengthened AliExpress' competitiveness, with average delivery time shortened significantly quarter-over-quarter.

Cainiao Smart Logistics Network Limited ("Cainiao")

For the quarter ended September 30, 2024, revenue from Cainiao grew 8% year-over-year to RMB24,647 million (US$3,512 million), primarily driven by increase in revenue from cross-border fulfillment solutions.

We will continue to drive synergies between Cainiao and our cross-border e-commerce business. To meet the demands of an expanding cross-border e-commerce business, Cainiao's strategy is to strengthen its end-to-end capabilities by developing a highly-digitalized global logistics network. Furthermore, Cainiao Express started providing logistics services on other e-commerce platform in October, further expanding its market reach.

Local Services Group

For the quarter ended September 30, 2024, revenue from Local Services Group grew by 14% year-over-year to RMB17,725 million (US$2,526 million), driven by the order growth of both Amap and Ele.me, as well as revenue growth from marketing services. During this quarter, Local Services Group losses narrowed significantly year-over-year, driven by improving operating efficiency as well as increasing scale. During National Day holiday in October, Amap recorded an all-time high of over 300 million peak daily active users.

Digital Media and Entertainment Group

During the quarter ended September 30, 2024, revenue of Digital Media and Entertainment Group was RMB5,694 million (US$811 million), a decrease of 1% year-over-year. Loss of Digital Media and Entertainment Group narrowed year-over-year, with Youku progressively reducing its operating loss due to increased advertising revenue as well as improved content investment efficiency during the quarter.

Share Repurchases

During the quarter ended September 30, 2024, we repurchased a total of 414 million ordinary shares (equivalent to 52 million ADSs) for a total of US$4.1 billion. As of September 30, 2024, we had 18,620 million ordinary shares (equivalent to 2,327 million ADSs) outstanding, a net decrease of 405 million ordinary shares compared to June 30, 2024, or a 2.1% net reduction in our outstanding shares after accounting for shares issued under our ESOP. The remaining amount of Board authorization for our share repurchase program, which is effective through March 2027, was US$22.0 billion as of September 30, 2024.

SEPTEMBER QUARTER SUMMARY FINANCIAL RESULTS

Three months ended September 30, 2023 2024 RMB RMB US$ YoY %

Change (in millions, except percentages and per share amounts) Revenue 224,790 236,503 33,701 5% Income from operations 33,584 35,246 5,023 5%(2) Operating margin 15% 15% Adjusted EBITDA(1) 49,237 47,327 6,744 (4)%(3) Adjusted EBITDA margin(1) 22% 20% Adjusted EBITA(1) 42,845 40,561 5,780 (5)%(3) Adjusted EBITA margin(1) 19% 17% Net income 26,696 43,547 6,205 63%(4) Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders 27,706 43,874 6,252 58%(4) Non-GAAP net income(1) 40,188 36,518 5,204 (9)%(3) Diluted earnings per share(5) 1.35 2.27 0.32 69%(4)(6) Diluted earnings per ADS(5) 10.77 18.17 2.59 69%(4)(6) Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share(1)(5) 1.95 1.88 0.27 (4)%(3)(6) Non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS(1)(5) 15.63 15.06 2.15 (4)%(3)(6)

____________________ (1) See the sections entitled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and " Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures to the Nearest Comparable U.S. GAAP Measures" for more information about the non-GAAP measures referred to within this results announcement. (2) The year-over-year increase was primarily due to the decrease in non-cash share-based compensation expense, partly offset by the decrease in adjusted EBITA. (3) The year-over-year decreases were primarily attributable to the increase in investments in our e-commerce businesses, partly offset by revenue growth and improved operating efficiency. (4) The year-over-year increases were primarily attributable to the mark-to-market changes from our equity investments, decrease in impairment of our investments and increase in income from operations, while net income attributable to ordinary shareholders and earnings per share/ADS would further take into account the net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests. (5) Each ADS represents eight ordinary shares. (6) The year-over-year percentages as stated are calculated based on the exact amount and there may be minor differences from the year-over-year percentages calculated based on the RMB amounts after rounding.

SEPTEMBER QUARTER SEGMENT RESULTS

Revenue for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 was RMB236,503 million (US$33,701 million), an increase of 5% year-over-year compared to RMB224,790 million in the same quarter of 2023.

The following table sets forth a breakdown of our revenue by segment for the periods indicated:

Three months ended September 30, 2023 2024 RMB RMB US$ YoY %

Change (in millions, except percentages) Taobao and Tmall Group: China commerce retail - Customer management 68,661 70,364 10,027 2% - Direct sales and others(1) 23,899 22,644 3,227 (5)% 92,560 93,008 13,254 0% China commerce wholesale 5,094 5,986 853 18% Total Taobao and Tmall Group 97,654 98,994 14,107 1% Cloud Intelligence Group 27,648 29,610 4,219 7% Alibaba International Digital Commerce Group: International commerce retail 18,978 25,618 3,650 35% International commerce wholesale 5,533 6,054 863 9% Total Alibaba International Digital Commerce Group 24,511 31,672 4,513 29% Cainiao Smart Logistics Network Limited 22,823 24,647 3,512 8% Local Services Group 15,564 17,725 2,526 14% Digital Media and Entertainment Group 5,779 5,694 811 (1)% All others(2) 48,052 52,178 7,435 9% Unallocated 277 469 67 Inter-segment elimination (17,518) (24,486) (3,489) Consolidated revenue 224,790 236,503 33,701 5%

Six months ended September 30, 2023 2024 RMB RMB US$ YoY %

Change (in millions, except percentages) Taobao and Tmall Group: China commerce retail - Customer management 148,322 150,479 21,443 1% - Direct sales and others(1) 54,066 49,950 7,118 (8)% 202,388 200,429 28,561 (1)% China commerce wholesale 10,219 11,938 1,701 17% Total Taobao and Tmall Group 212,607 212,367 30,262 (0)% Cloud Intelligence Group 52,713 56,159 8,003 7% Alibaba International Digital Commerce Group: International commerce retail 36,116 49,309 7,026 37% International commerce wholesale 10,518 11,656 1,661 11% Total Alibaba International Digital Commerce Group 46,634 60,965 8,687 31% Cainiao Smart Logistics Network Limited 45,987 51,458 7,333 12% Local Services Group 30,014 33,954 4,838 13% Digital Media and Entertainment Group 11,160 11,275 1,607 1% All others(2) 93,850 99,179 14,133 6% Unallocated 526 888 126 Inter-segment elimination (34,545) (46,506) (6,627) Consolidated revenue 458,946 479,739 68,362 5%

____________________ (1) Direct sales and others revenue under Taobao and Tmall Group primarily represents Tmall Supermarket, Tmall Global and other direct sales businesses, where revenue and cost of inventory are recorded on a gross basis. (2) All others include Sun Art, Freshippo, Alibaba Health, Lingxi Games, Intime, Intelligent Information Platform (which mainly consists of UCWeb and Quark businesses), Fliggy, DingTalk and other businesses. The majority of revenue within All others consists of direct sales revenue, which is recorded on a gross basis.

The following table sets forth a breakdown of our adjusted EBITA by segment for the periods indicated:

Three months ended September 30, 2023 2024 RMB RMB US$ YoY %

Change (3) (in millions, except percentages) Taobao and Tmall Group 47,077 44,590 6,354 (5)% Cloud Intelligence Group 1,409 2,661 379 89% Alibaba International Digital Commerce Group (384) (2,905) (414) (657)% Cainiao Smart Logistics Network Limited 906 55 8 (94)% Local Services Group (2,564) (391) (56) 85% Digital Media and Entertainment Group (201) (178) (25) 11% All others(1) (1,437) (1,582) (225) (10)% Unallocated (2) (1,019) (1,271) (181) Inter-segment elimination (942) (418) (60) Consolidated adjusted EBITA 42,845 40,561 5,780 (5)% Less: Non-cash share-based compensation expense (6,830) (3,666) (522) Less: Amortization of intangible assets (2,431) (1,649) (235) Income from operations 33,584 35,246 5,023 5%

Six months ended September 30, 2023 2024 RMB RMB US$ YoY %

Change (3) (in millions, except percentages) Taobao and Tmall Group 96,396 93,400 13,309 (3)% Cloud Intelligence Group 2,325 4,998 712 115% Alibaba International Digital Commerce Group (804) (6,611) (942) (722)% Cainiao Smart Logistics Network Limited 1,783 673 96 (62)% Local Services Group (4,546) (777) (111) 83% Digital Media and Entertainment Group (138) (281) (40) (104)% All others(1) (3,170) (2,845) (405) 10% Unallocated (2) (2,482) (2,142) (305) Inter-segment elimination (1,148) (819) (117) Consolidated adjusted EBITA 88,216 85,596 12,197 (3)% Less: Non-cash share-based compensation expense (5,201) (7,775) (1,108) Less: Amortization and impairment of intangible assets (4,910) (3,441) (490) Less: Impairment of goodwill (2,031) - - Less: Provision for the shareholder class action lawsuits - (3,145) (448) Income from operations 76,074 71,235 10,151 (6)%

____________________ (1) All others include Sun Art, Freshippo, Alibaba Health, Lingxi Games, Intime, Intelligent Information Platform (which mainly consists of UCWeb and Quark businesses), Fliggy, DingTalk and other businesses. (2) Unallocated primarily relates to certain costs incurred by corporate functions and other miscellaneous items that are not allocated to individual segments. (3) For a more intuitive presentation, widening of loss in YoY% is shown in terms of negative growth rate, and narrowing of loss in YoY% is shown in terms of positive growth rate.

Taobao and Tmall Group

(i) Segment revenue

China Commerce Retail Business

Revenue from our China commerce retail business in the quarter ended September 30, 2024 was RMB93,008 million (US$13,254 million), compared to RMB92,560 million in the same quarter of 2023.

Customer management revenue increased by 2% year-over-year, primarily due to the online GMV growth, while take rate remained stable year-over-year.

Direct sales and others revenue under China commerce retail business in the quarter ended September 30, 2024 was RMB22,644 million (US$3,227 million), a decrease of 5% compared to RMB23,899 million in the same quarter of 2023, primarily attributable to the decrease in sales of appliances.

China Commerce Wholesale Business

Revenue from our China commerce wholesale business in the quarter ended September 30, 2024 was RMB5,986 million (US$853 million), an increase of 18% compared to RMB5,094 million in the same quarter of 2023, primarily due to the increase in revenue from value-added services provided to paying members.

(ii) Segment adjusted EBITA

Taobao and Tmall Group adjusted EBITA decreased by 5% to RMB44,590 million (US$6,354 million) in the quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared to RMB47,077 million in the same quarter of 2023, primarily due to the increase in investment in user experience, partly offset by the increase in revenue from customer management service.

Cloud Intelligence Group

(i) Segment revenue

Revenue from Cloud Intelligence Group was RMB29,610 million (US$4,219 million) in the quarter ended September 30, 2024, an increase of 7% compared to RMB27,648 million in the same quarter of 2023. Overall revenue excluding Alibaba-consolidated subsidiaries increased by 7% year-over-year, mainly driven by the double-digit revenue growth of public cloud products including AI-related products, partly offset by the decrease in non-public cloud revenue as we transition away from the low-margin project-based revenues to focus on high-quality revenues.

(ii) Segment adjusted EBITA

Cloud Intelligence Group adjusted EBITA increased by 89% to RMB2,661 million (US$379 million) in the quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared to RMB1,409 million in the same quarter of 2023, primarily due to shift in product mix toward higher-margin public cloud products including AI-related products and improving operating efficiency, partly offset by the increasing investments in customer growth and technology.

Alibaba International Digital Commerce Group

(i) Segment revenue

International Commerce Retail Business

Revenue from our International commerce retail business in the quarter ended September 30, 2024 was RMB25,618 million (US$3,650 million), an increase of 35% compared to RMB18,978 million in the same quarter of 2023, primarily driven by the increase in revenue contributed by AliExpress' Choice and Trendyol. As certain of our international businesses generate revenue in local currencies while our reporting currency is Renminbi, AIDC's revenue is affected by exchange rate fluctuations.

International Commerce Wholesale Business

Revenue from our International commerce wholesale business in the quarter ended September 30, 2024 was RMB6,054 million (US$863 million), an increase of 9% compared to RMB5,533 million in the same quarter of 2023, primarily due to the increase in revenue generated by cross-border-related value-added services.

(ii) Segment adjusted EBITA

Alibaba International Digital Commerce Group adjusted EBITA was a loss of RMB2,905 million (US$414 million) in the quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared to a loss of RMB384 million in the same quarter of 2023, primarily due to the increase in investments in AliExpress and Trendyol's cross-border businesses, partly offset by Lazada's significant reduction in operating loss from improvements in its monetization and operating efficiency.

Cainiao Smart Logistics Network Limited

(i) Segment revenue

Revenue from Cainiao Smart Logistics Network Limited was RMB24,647 million (US$3,512 million) in the quarter ended September 30, 2024, an increase of 8% compared to RMB22,823 million in the same quarter of 2023, primarily driven by the increase in revenue from cross-border fulfillment solutions.

(ii) Segment adjusted EBITA

Cainiao Smart Logistics Network Limited adjusted EBITA decreased by 94% to RMB55 million (US$8 million) in the quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared to RMB906 million in the same quarter of 2023, primarily due to the increased investments in cross-border fulfillment solutions.

Local Services Group

(i) Segment revenue

Revenue from Local Services Group was RMB17,725 million (US$2,526 million) in the quarter ended September 30, 2024, an increase of 14% compared to RMB15,564 million in the same quarter of 2023, driven by the order growth of both Amap and Ele.me, as well as revenue growth from marketing services.

(ii) Segment adjusted EBITA

Local Services Group adjusted EBITA was a loss of RMB391 million (US$56 million) in the quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared to a loss of RMB2,564 million in the same quarter of 2023, primarily due to improved operating efficiency and increasing scale.

Digital Media and Entertainment Group

(i) Segment revenue

Revenue from Digital Media and Entertainment Group was RMB5,694 million (US$811 million) in the quarter ended September 30, 2024, a decrease of 1% compared to RMB5,779 million in the same quarter of 2023.

(ii) Segment adjusted EBITA

Digital Media and Entertainment Group adjusted EBITA in the quarter ended September 30, 2024 was a loss of RMB178 million (US$25 million), compared to a loss of RMB201 million in the same quarter of 2023.

All Others

(i) Segment revenue

Revenue from All others segment was RMB52,178 million (US$7,435 million) in the quarter ended September 30, 2024, an increase of 9% compared to RMB48,052 million in the same quarter of 2023, mainly due to the increase in revenue from retail businesses including Freshippo and Alibaba Health.

(ii) Segment adjusted EBITA

Adjusted EBITA from All others segment in the quarter ended September 30, 2024 was a loss of RMB1,582 million (US$225 million), compared to a loss of RMB1,437 million in the same quarter of 2023.

SEPTEMBER QUARTER OTHER FINANCIAL RESULTS

Costs and Expenses

The following tables set forth a breakdown of our costs and expenses, share-based compensation expense, and costs and expenses excluding share-based compensation expense by function for the periods indicated:

Three months ended September 30, % of

Revenue

YoY

change 2023 2024 RMB % of

Revenue RMB US$ % of

Revenue (in millions, except percentages) Costs and expenses: Cost of revenue 139,664 62.1% 144,029 20,524 60.9% (1.2)% Product development expenses 14,218 6.3% 14,182 2,020 6.0% (0.3)% Sales and marketing expenses 25,485 11.3% 32,471 4,627 13.7% 2.4% General and administrative expenses 9,408 4.2% 9,777 1,393 4.1% (0.1)% Amortization of intangible assets 2,431 1.1% 1,649 235 0.7% (0.4)% Total costs and expenses 191,206 202,108 28,799 Share-based compensation expense: Cost of revenue 1,244 0.6% 619 89 0.3% (0.3)% Product development expenses 3,006 1.3% 1,757 250 0.7% (0.6)% Sales and marketing expenses 850 0.4% 549 78 0.2% (0.2)% General and administrative expenses 1,730 0.8% 1,221 174 0.5% (0.3)% Total share-based compensation expense(1) 6,830 4,146 591 Costs and expenses excluding share-based compensation expense: Cost of revenue 138,420 61.6% 143,410 20,435 60.6% (1.0)% Product development expenses 11,212 5.0% 12,425 1,770 5.3% 0.3% Sales and marketing expenses 24,635 11.0% 31,922 4,549 13.5% 2.5% General and administrative expenses 7,678 3.4% 8,556 1,219 3.6% 0.2% Amortization of intangible assets 2,431 1.1% 1,649 235 0.7% (0.4)% Total costs and expenses excluding share-based compensation expense 184,376 197,962 28,208

____________________ (1) This includes both cash and non-cash share-based compensation expenses.

Cost of revenue - Cost of revenue in the quarter ended September 30, 2024 was RMB144,029 million (US$20,524 million), or 60.9% of revenue, compared to RMB139,664 million, or 62.1% of revenue, in the same quarter of 2023. Without the effect of share-based compensation expense, cost of revenue as a percentage of revenue would have decreased from 61.6% in the quarter ended September 30, 2023 to 60.6% in the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Product development expenses - Product development expenses in the quarter ended September 30, 2024 were RMB14,182 million (US$2,020 million), or 6.0% of revenue, compared to RMB14,218 million, or 6.3% of revenue, in the same quarter of 2023. Without the effect of share-based compensation expense, product development expenses as a percentage of revenue would have increased from 5.0% in the quarter ended September 30, 2023 to 5.3% in the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Sales and marketing expenses - Sales and marketing expenses in the quarter ended September 30, 2024 were RMB32,471 million (US$4,627 million), or 13.7% of revenue, compared to RMB25,485 million, or 11.3% of revenue, in the same quarter of 2023. Without the effect of share-based compensation expense, sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of revenue would have increased from 11.0% in the quarter ended September 30, 2023 to 13.5% in the quarter ended September 30, 2024, primarily due to our increased investments in e-commerce businesses.

General and administrative expenses - General and administrative expenses in the quarter ended September 30, 2024 were RMB9,777 million (US$1,393 million), or 4.1% of revenue, compared to RMB9,408 million, or 4.2% of revenue, in the same quarter of 2023. Without the effect of share-based compensation expense, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of revenue would have increased from 3.4% in the quarter ended September 30, 2023 to 3.6% in the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Share-based compensation expense - Total share-based compensation expense included in the cost and expense items above in the quarter ended September 30, 2024 was RMB4,146 million (US$591 million), compared to RMB6,830 million in the same quarter of 2023.

The following table sets forth our analysis of share-based compensation expense for the quarters indicated by type of share-based awards:

Three months ended September 30, 2023 2024 RMB RMB US$ YoY %

Change (in millions, except percentages) By type of awards: Alibaba Group share-based awards(1) 4,840 2,786 397 (42)% Ant Group share-based awards(2) 85 12 2 (86)% Others(3) 1,905 1,348 192 (29)% Total share-based compensation expense(4) 6,830 4,146 591 (39)%

____________________ (1) This represents Alibaba Group share-based awards granted to our employees. (2) This represents Ant Group share-based awards granted to our employees, which is subject to mark-to-market accounting treatment. (3) This represents share-based awards of our subsidiaries. (4) This includes both cash and non-cash share-based compensation expenses.

Share-based compensation expense related to Alibaba Group share-based awards decreased in the quarter ended September 30, 2024 compared to the same quarter of 2023. This decrease was primarily due to the decrease in the number of the awards granted.

We expect that our share-based compensation expense will continue to be affected by changes in the fair value of the underlying awards and the quantity of awards we grant in the future.

Amortization of intangible assets - Amortization of intangible assets in the quarter ended September 30, 2024 was RMB1,649 million (US$235 million), a decrease of 32% from RMB2,431 million in the same quarter of 2023.

Income from operations and operating margin

Income from operations in the quarter ended September 30, 2024 was RMB35,246 million (US$5,023 million), or 15% of revenue, an increase of 5% compared to RMB33,584 million, or 15% of revenue, in the same quarter of 2023, primarily due to the decrease in non-cash share-based compensation expense, partly offset by the decrease in adjusted EBITA.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITA

Adjusted EBITDA decreased 4% year-over-year to RMB47,327 million (US$6,744 million) in the quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared to RMB49,237 million in the same quarter of 2023. Adjusted EBITA decreased 5% year-over-year to RMB40,561 million (US$5,780 million) in the quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared to RMB42,845 million in the same quarter of 2023, primarily attributable to the increase in investments in our e-commerce businesses, partly offset by revenue growth and improved operating efficiency. A reconciliation of net income to adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITA is included at the end of this results announcement.

Adjusted EBITA by segment

Adjusted EBITA by segment as well as a reconciliation of income from operations to adjusted EBITA are set forth in the section entitled "September Quarter Segment Results" above.

Interest and investment income, net

Interest and investment income, net in the quarter ended September 30, 2024 was RMB18,607 million (US$2,652 million), an increase of 262% compared to RMB5,136 million in the same quarter of 2023, primarily attributable to the mark-to-market changes from our equity investments.

The above-mentioned investment gains and losses were excluded from our non-GAAP net income.

Other income (expense), net

Other income (expense), net in the quarter ended September 30, 2024 was an expense of RMB1,478 million (US$211 million), compared to income of RMB1,391 million in the same quarter of 2023, primarily attributable to the net exchange loss compared to the net exchange gain in the same period last year, arising from the exchange rate fluctuation between Renminbi and U.S. dollar.

Income tax expenses

Income tax expenses in the quarter ended September 30, 2024 were RMB7,379 million (US$1,052 million), compared to RMB5,797 million in the same quarter of 2023.

Share of results of equity method investees

Share of results of equity method investees in the quarter ended September 30, 2024 was a profit of RMB978 million (US$139 million), compared to a loss of RMB5,764 million in the same quarter of 2023, primarily due to the year-over-year decrease in impairment of equity method investees. The following table sets forth a breakdown of share of results of equity method investees for the periods indicated:

Three months ended September 30, 2023 2024 RMB RMB US$ (in millions) Share of profit (loss) of equity method investees - Ant Group 846 2,478 353 - Others (1,146) (746) (106) Impairment loss (4,469) - - Others(1) (995) (754) (108) Total (5,764) 978 139

____________________ (1) "Others" mainly include basis differences arising from equity method investees, share-based compensation expense related to share-based awards granted to employees of our equity method investees, as well as gain or loss arising from the deemed disposal of the equity method investees.

We record our share of results of all equity method investees one quarter in arrears. The year-over-year increase in share of profit of Ant Group was mainly because the share of results in the same quarter last year reflected a RMB7.07 billion fine on Ant Group imposed by PRC regulators announced in July 2023.

Net income and Non-GAAP net income

Our net income in the quarter ended September 30, 2024 was RMB43,547 million (US$6,205 million), compared to RMB26,696 million in the same quarter of 2023, primarily attributable to the mark-to-market changes from our equity investments, the decrease in impairment of our investments and increase in income from operations.

Excluding non-cash share-based compensation expense, gains/losses of investments, and certain other items, non-GAAP net income in the quarter ended September 30, 2024 was RMB36,518 million (US$5,204 million), a decrease of 9% compared to RMB40,188 million in the same quarter of 2023. A reconciliation of net income to non-GAAP net income is included at the end of this results announcement.

Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders

Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders in the quarter ended September 30, 2024 was RMB43,874 million (US$6,252 million), compared to RMB27,706 million in the same quarter of 2023, primarily attributable to the mark-to-market changes from our equity investments, the decrease in impairment of our investments and increase in income from operations.

Diluted earnings per ADS/share and non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS/share

Diluted earnings per ADS in the quarter ended September 30, 2024 was RMB18.17 (US$2.59), compared to RMB10.77 in the same quarter of 2023. Excluding non-cash share-based compensation expense, gains/losses of investments, and certain other items, non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS in the quarter ended September 30, 2024 was RMB15.06 (US$2.15), a decrease of 4% compared to RMB15.63 in the same quarter of 2023.

Diluted earnings per share in the quarter ended September 30, 2024 was RMB2.27 (US$0.32 or HK$2.52), compared to RMB1.35 in the same quarter of 2023. Excluding non-cash share-based compensation expense, gains/losses of investments, and certain other items, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share in the quarter ended September 30, 2024 was RMB1.88 (US$0.27 or HK$2.08), a decrease of 4% compared to RMB1.95 in the same quarter of 2023.

A reconciliation of diluted earnings per ADS/share to non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS/share is included at the end of this results announcement. Each ADS represents eight ordinary shares.

Cash and cash equivalents, short-term investments and other treasury investments

As of September 30, 2024, cash and cash equivalents, short-term investments and other treasury investments included in equity securities and other investments on the consolidated balance sheets, were RMB554,378 million (US$78,998 million), compared to RMB617,230 million as of March 31, 2024. Other treasury investments consist of fixed deposits, certificate of deposits and marketable debt securities with original maturities over one year for treasury purposes. The decrease in cash and cash equivalents, short-term investments and other treasury investments during the six months ended September 30, 2024 was primarily due to cash used in repurchase of ordinary shares of RMB72,889 million (US$10,387 million), dividend payment of RMB29,022 million (US$4,136 million) and acquisition of additional equity interests in non-wholly owned subsidiaries of RMB19,947 million (US$2,842 million), partly offset by free cash flow generated from operations of RMB31,107 million (US$4,433 million) and net proceeds from convertible unsecured senior notes and the payments for capped call transactions of RMB31,065 million (US$4,427 million).

Net cash provided by operating activities and free cash flow

During the quarter ended September 30, 2024, net cash provided by operating activities was RMB31,438 million (US$4,480 million), a decrease of 36% compared to RMB49,231 million in the same quarter of 2023. Free cash flow, a non-GAAP measurement of liquidity, was RMB13,735 million (US$1,957 million), a decrease of 70% compared to RMB45,220 million in the quarter ended September 30, 2023. The decrease in free cash flow was mainly attributed to our investments in Alibaba Cloud infrastructure, refund to Tmall merchants after we cancelled the annual service fee and other working capital changes related to factors including scale down of certain direct sales businesses. A reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow is included at the end of this results announcement.

Net cash provided by investing activities

During the quarter ended September 30, 2024, net cash provided by investing activities of RMB964 million (US$137 million) primarily reflected (i) a decrease in short-term investments by RMB18,053 million (US$2,573 million) and (ii) cash inflow of RMB4,013 million (US$572 million) from disposal of investments. These cash inflows were partly offset by (i) capital expenditures of RMB17,491 million (US$2,492 million), and (ii) cash outflow of RMB4,038 million (US$575 million) for investment and acquisition activities.

Net cash used in financing activities

During the quarter ended September 30, 2024, net cash used in financing activities of RMB66,782 million (US$9,516 million) primarily reflected cash used in repurchase of ordinary shares of RMB30,194 million (US$4,303 million), dividend payment of RMB28,870 million (US$4,114 million) and acquisition of additional equity interests in non-wholly owned subsidiaries of RMB11,610 million (US$1,654 million).

Employees

As of September 30, 2024, we had a total of 197,991 employees, compared to 198,162 as of June 30, 2024.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, we use the following non-GAAP financial measures: for our consolidated results, adjusted EBITDA (including adjusted EBITDA margin), adjusted EBITA (including adjusted EBITA margin), non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share/ADS and free cash flow. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please refer to the table captioned " Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures to the Nearest Comparable U.S. GAAP Measures" in this results announcement.

We believe that adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITA, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share/ADS help identify underlying trends in our business that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of certain income or expenses that we include in income from operations, net income and diluted earnings per share/ADS. We believe that these non-GAAP measures provide useful information about our core operating results, enhance the overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by our management in its financial and operational decision-making. We present three different income measures, namely adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITA and non-GAAP net income in order to provide more information and greater transparency to investors about our operating results.

We consider free cash flow to be a liquidity measure that provides useful information to management and investors about the amount of cash generated by our business that can be used for strategic corporate transactions, including investing in our new business initiatives, making strategic investments and acquisitions and strengthening our balance sheet.

Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITA, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share/ADS and free cash flow should not be considered in isolation or construed as an alternative to income from operations, net income, diluted earnings per share/ADS, cash flows or any other measure of performance or as an indicator of our operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures presented here do not have standardized meanings prescribed by U.S. GAAP and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Other companies may calculate similarly titled measures differently, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures to our data.

Adjusted EBITDA represents net income before interest and investment income, net, interest expense, other income (expense), net, income tax expenses, share of results of equity method investees, certain non-cash expenses, consisting of share-based compensation expense, amortization and impairment of intangible assets, impairment of goodwill, depreciation and impairment of property and equipment, and operating lease cost relating to land use rights, and others (including provision in relation to matters outside the ordinary course of business), which we do not believe are reflective of our core operating performance during the periods presented.

Adjusted EBITA represents net income before interest and investment income, net, interest expense, other income (expense), net, income tax expenses, share of results of equity method investees, certain non-cash expenses, consisting of share-based compensation expense, amortization and impairment of intangible assets, impairment of goodwill, and others (including provision in relation to matters outside the ordinary course of business), which we do not believe are reflective of our core operating performance during the periods presented.

Non-GAAP net income represents net income before non-cash share-based compensation expense, amortization and impairment of intangible assets, gain or loss on deemed disposals/disposals/revaluation of investments, impairment of goodwill and investments, and others (including provision in relation to matters outside the ordinary course of business), and adjustments for the tax effects.

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share represents non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders divided by the weighted average number of outstanding ordinary shares for computing non-GAAP diluted earnings per share on a diluted basis. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS represents non-GAAP diluted earnings per share after adjusting for the ordinary share-to-ADS ratio.

Free cash flow represents net cash provided by operating activities as presented in our consolidated cash flow statement less purchases of property and equipment (excluding acquisition of land use rights and construction in progress relating to office campuses) and intangible assets (excluding those acquired through acquisitions), as well as adjustments to exclude from net cash provided by operating activities the buyer protection fund deposits from merchants on our marketplaces. We deduct certain items of cash flows from investing activities in order to provide greater transparency into cash flow from our revenue-generating business operations. We exclude " acquisition of land use rights and construction in progress relating to office campuses" because the office campuses are used by us for corporate and administrative purposes and are not directly related to our revenue-generating business operations. We also exclude buyer protection fund deposits from merchants on our marketplaces because these deposits are restricted for the purpose of compensating buyers for claims against merchants.

The table captioned " Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures to the Nearest Comparable U.S. GAAP Measures" in this results announcement has more details on the non-GAAP financial measures that are most directly comparable to GAAP financial measures and the related reconciliations between these financial measures.

ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS Three months ended September 30, Six months ended September 30, 2023 2024 2023 2024 RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ (in millions, except per share data) (in millions, except per share data) Revenue 224,790 236,503 33,701 458,946 479,739 68,362 Cost of revenue (139,664) (144,029) (20,524) (282,011) (290,135) (41,344) Product development expenses (14,218) (14,182) (2,020) (24,683) (27,555) (3,927) Sales and marketing expenses (25,485) (32,471) (4,627) (52,532) (65,167) (9,286) General and administrative expenses (9,408) (9,777) (1,393) (16,705) (23,057) (3,285) Amortization and impairment of intangible assets (2,431) (1,649) (235) (4,910) (3,441) (490) Impairment of goodwill - - - (2,031) - - Other gains, net - 851 121 - 851 121 Income from operations 33,584 35,246 5,023 76,074 71,235 10,151 Interest and investment income, net 5,136 18,607 2,652 (762) 17,129 2,441 Interest expense (1,854) (2,427) (346) (3,638) (4,615) (658) Other income (expense), net 1,391 (1,478) (211) 2,755 (1,221) (174) Income before income tax and share of results of equity method investees 38,257 49,948 7,118 74,429 82,528 11,760 Income tax expenses (5,797) (7,379) (1,052) (11,819) (17,442) (2,485) Share of results of equity method investees (5,764) 978 139 (2,914) 2,483 354 Net income 26,696 43,547 6,205 59,696 67,569 9,629 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests 1,151 486 70 2,393 854 121 Net income attributable to Alibaba Group Holding Limited 27,847 44,033 6,275 62,089 68,423 9,750 Accretion of mezzanine equity (141) (159) (23) (51) (280) (40) Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders 27,706 43,874 6,252 62,038 68,143 9,710 Earnings per share attributable to ordinary shareholders(1) Basic 1.36 2.34 0.33 3.04 3.58 0.51 Diluted 1.35 2.27 0.32 3.01 3.50 0.50 Earnings per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders(1) Basic 10.90 18.71 2.67 24.31 28.62 4.08 Diluted 10.77 18.17 2.59 24.08 28.00 3.99 Weighted average number of shares used in calculating earnings per ordinary share (million shares)(1) Basic 20,335 18,761 20,414 19,045 Diluted 20,526 19,322 20,567 19,459

____________________ (1) Each ADS represents eight ordinary shares.

ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS As of March 31, As of September 30, 2024 2024 RMB RMB US$ (in millions) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 248,125 182,992 26,076 Short-term investments 262,955 155,530 22,163 Restricted cash and escrow receivables 38,299 45,480 6,481 Equity securities and other investments 59,949 50,266 7,163 Prepayments, receivables and other assets 143,536 174,834 24,913 Total current assets 752,864 609,102 86,796 Equity securities and other investments 220,942 344,658 49,113 Prepayments, receivables and other assets 116,102 115,960 16,524 Investment in equity method investees 203,131 202,548 28,863 Property and equipment, net 185,161 207,917 29,628 Intangible assets, net 26,950 22,906 3,264 Goodwill 259,679 259,621 36,996 Total assets 1,764,829 1,762,712 251,184 Liabilities, Mezzanine Equity and Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities: Current bank borrowings 12,749 16,938 2,414 Current unsecured senior notes 16,252 15,786 2,249 Income tax payable 9,068 8,115 1,156 Accrued expenses, accounts payable and other liabilities 297,883 322,743 45,991 Merchant deposits 12,737 3,813 543 Deferred revenue and customer advances 72,818 77,473 11,040 Total current liabilities 421,507 444,868 63,393

ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (CONTINUED) As of March 31, As of September 30, 2024 2024 RMB RMB US$ (in millions) Deferred revenue 4,069 4,318 615 Deferred tax liabilities 53,012 54,747 7,801 Non-current bank borrowings 55,686 51,302 7,311 Non-current unsecured senior notes 86,089 83,608 11,914 Non-current convertible unsecured senior notes - 34,626 4,934 Other liabilities 31,867 31,365 4,470 Total liabilities 652,230 704,834 100,438 Commitments and contingencies Mezzanine equity 10,728 11,592 1,651 Shareholders' equity: Ordinary shares 1 1 - Additional paid-in capital 397,999 380,145 54,170 Treasury shares at cost (27,684) (36,185) (5,156) Statutory reserves 14,733 15,885 2,264 Accumulated other comprehensive income 3,598 467 66 Retained earnings 597,897 593,612 84,589 Total shareholders' equity 986,544 953,925 135,933 Noncontrolling interests 115,327 92,361 13,162 Total equity 1,101,871 1,046,286 149,095 Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and equity 1,764,829 1,762,712 251,184

ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Three months ended September 30, Six months ended September 30, 2023 2024 2023 2024 RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ (in millions) (in millions) Net cash provided by operating activities 49,231 31,438 4,480 94,537 65,074 9,273 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (23,761) 964 137 (11,166) (34,865) (4,968) Net cash used in financing activities (12,382) (66,782) (9,516) (37,018) (86,364) (12,307) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and escrow receivables 813 (2,456) (350) 5,132 (1,797) (256) Increase (Decrease) in cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and escrow receivables 13,901 (36,836) (5,249) 51,485 (57,952) (8,258) Cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and escrow receivables at beginning of period 267,094 265,308 37,806 229,510 286,424 40,815 Cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and escrow receivables at end of period 280,995 228,472 32,557 280,995 228,472 32,557

ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP MEASURES TO THE NEAREST COMPARABLE U.S. GAAP MEASURES The table below sets forth a reconciliation of our net income to adjusted EBITA and adjusted EBITDA for the periods indicated: Three months ended September 30, Six months ended September 30, 2023 2024 2023 2024 RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ (in millions) (in millions) Net income 26,696 43,547 6,205 59,696 67,569 9,629 Adjustments to reconcile net income to adjusted EBITA and adjusted EBITDA: Interest and investment income, net (5,136) (18,607) (2,652) 762 (17,129) (2,441) Interest expense 1,854 2,427 346 3,638 4,615 658 Other (income) expense, net (1,391) 1,478 211 (2,755) 1,221 174 Income tax expenses 5,797 7,379 1,052 11,819 17,442 2,485 Share of results of equity method investees 5,764 (978) (139) 2,914 (2,483) (354) Income from operations 33,584 35,246 5,023 76,074 71,235 10,151 Non-cash share-based compensation expense 6,830 3,666 522 5,201 7,775 1,108 Amortization and impairment of intangible assets 2,431 1,649 235 4,910 3,441 490 Impairment of goodwill - - - 2,031 - - Provision for the shareholder class action lawsuits - - - - 3,145 448 Adjusted EBITA 42,845 40,561 5,780 88,216 85,596 12,197 Depreciation and impairment of property and equipment, and operating lease cost relating to land use rights 6,392 6,766 964 13,073 12,892 1,837 Adjusted EBITDA 49,237 47,327 6,744 101,289 98,488 14,034

ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP MEASURES TO THE NEAREST COMPARABLE U.S. GAAP MEASURES (CONTINUED) The table below sets forth a reconciliation of our net income to non-GAAP net income for the periods indicated: Three months ended September 30, Six months ended September 30, 2023 2024 2023 2024 RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ (in millions) (in millions) Net income 26,696 43,547 6,205 59,696 67,569 9,629 Adjustments to reconcile net income to non-GAAP net income: Non-cash share-based compensation expense 6,830 3,666 522 5,201 7,775 1,108 Amortization and impairment of intangible assets 2,431 1,649 235 4,910 3,441 490 Provision for the shareholder class action lawsuits - - - - 3,145 448 (Gain) Loss on deemed disposals/disposals/ revaluation of investments (1,731) (12,697) (1,809) 7,307 (8,116) (1,157) Impairment of goodwill and investments, and others 7,604 756 108 11,873 5,067 722 Tax effects (1) (1,642) (403) (57) (3,877) (1,672) (238) Non-GAAP net income 40,188 36,518 5,204 85,110 77,209 11,002

____________________ (1) Tax effects primarily comprise tax effects relating to non-cash share-based compensation expense, amortization and impairment of intangible assets and certain gains and losses from investments, and others.

ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP MEASURES TO THE NEAREST COMPARABLE U.S. GAAP MEASURES (CONTINUED) The table below sets forth a reconciliation of our diluted earnings per share/ADS to non-GAAP diluted earnings per share/ADS for the periods indicated: Three months ended September 30, Six months ended September 30, 2023 2024 2023 2024 RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ (in millions, except per share data) (in millions, except per share data) Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders - basic 27,706 43,874 6,252 62,038 68,143 9,710 Dilution effect on earnings arising from non-cash share-based awards operated by equity method investees and subsidiaries (66) (56) (8) (134) (131) (19) Adjustments for interest expense attributable to convertible unsecured senior notes - 69 10 - 95 14 Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders - diluted 27,640 43,887 6,254 61,904 68,107 9,705 Non-GAAP adjustments to net income attributable to ordinary shareholders(1) 12,478 (7,524) (1,072) 22,949 8,521 1,214 Non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders for computing non-GAAP diluted earnings per share/ADS 40,118 36,363 5,182 84,853 76,628 10,919 Weighted average number of shares on a diluted basis for computing non-GAAP diluted earnings per share/ADS (million shares)(2) 20,526 19,322 20,567 19,459 Diluted earnings per share(2)(3) 1.35 2.27 0.32 3.01 3.50 0.50 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share(2)(4) 1.95 1.88 0.27 4.13 3.94 0.56 Diluted earnings per ADS(2)(3) 10.77 18.17 2.59 24.08 28.00 3.99 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS(2)(4) 15.63 15.06 2.15 33.00 31.50 4.49

____________________ (1) Non-GAAP adjustments excluding the attributions to the noncontrolling interests. See the table above for items regarding the reconciliation of net income to non-GAAP net income (before excluding the attributions to the noncontrolling interests). (2) Each ADS represents eight ordinary shares. (3) Diluted earnings per share is derived from dividing net income attributable to ordinary shareholders by the weighted average number of outstanding ordinary shares, on a diluted basis. Diluted earnings per ADS is derived from the diluted earnings per share after adjusting for the ordinary share-to-ADS ratio. (4) Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share is derived from dividing non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders by the weighted average number of outstanding ordinary shares for computing non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, on a diluted basis. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS is derived from the non-GAAP diluted earnings per share after adjusting for the ordinary share-to-ADS ratio.

ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP MEASURES TO THE NEAREST COMPARABLE U.S. GAAP MEASURES (CONTINUED) The table below sets forth a reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow for the periods indicated: Three months ended September 30, Six months ended September 30, 2023 2024 2023 2024 RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ (in millions) (in millions) Net cash provided by operating activities 49,231 31,438 4,480 94,537 65,074 9,273 Less: Purchase of property and equipment (excluding land use rights and construction in progress relating to office campuses) (4,112) (16,977) (2,419) (10,119) (28,916) (4,120) Less: Changes in the buyer protection fund deposits 101 (726) (104) (109) (5,051) (720) Free cash flow 45,220 13,735 1,957 84,309 31,107 4,433

