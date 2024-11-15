Minesto AB: Invitation to Minesto capital market day

Anzeige
Freitag, 15.11.2024
Strategische Partnerschaft für sichere KI- und Quantentechnologie im Gesundheitswesen
WKN: A143TN | ISIN: SE0007578141 | Ticker-Symbol: 7MN
Frankfurt
15.11.24
10:53 Uhr
0,250 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
15.11.2024 14:24 Uhr
84 Leser
Invitation to Minesto capital market day

Finanznachrichten News

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Minesto, leading ocean energy developer, welcomes investors, analysts and media to a capital market day on 11 December 2024, 14.00-16.00 at Minesto's premises in Gothenburg, Sweden. Minesto CEO Dr Martin Edlund will present the company's way forward.

Minesto AB welcomes investors, analysts and media to a capital market day on.11 December 2024, 14.00-16.00. The capital market day is taking place in the company's workshop, J A Wettergrens gata 14, 421 30 Västra Frölunda.

The program includes an introduction of the company and the technology, the way forward, as well as a deep dive into Minesto's work in realising the first tidal energy dragon farm in Hestfjord, Faroe Islands.

In addition to the Minesto CEO, major owner Corespring, represented by Minesto board member Göran Linder, will also take part in the event. Furthermore, a technology presentation, possibility to experience power plant components onsite in the Minesto workshop, and meeting people from the Minesto team is also included in the day's program.

Presentations will be held in English. The CEO presentation will be recorded and published on Minesto's website after the event.

For parking, please use the area parking lot Gruvgatan 6-8. Please note the entrance to Minesto workshop where the capital market day is taking place is at the back of the building ("godsmottagningen"). Doors open at 14.00, and presentation begins at 14.20.

Please register prior to the event at below link, by 9 December 2024. Capacity is limited.

Anmälan till kapitalmarknadsdag vid Minesto AB

Warm welcome

For additional information, please contact

Cecilia Sernhage, Chief Communications Officer
+46 735 23 71 58
ir@minesto.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/minesto-ab/r/invitation-to-minesto-capital-market-day,c4067301

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/14621/4067301/3117463.pdf

Press Release - Invitation to Capital Market Day Minesto

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/invitation-to-minesto-capital-market-day-302307061.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
