In a new weekly update for pv magazine, Solcast, a DNV company, reports that the upcoming Australian summer is likely to see cloudier than usual conditions, potentially reducing solar generation across key regions, especially along the East Coast. Seasonal forecasts suggest the upcoming Australian summer is likely to see cloudier than usual conditions, potentially reducing solar generation across key regions, especially along the East Coast. The El Niño-Southern Oscillation (ENSO) is forecast to remain neutral or briefly shift into a weak La Niña phase, slightly increasing the likelihood of wetter, ...

