Infrax Systems, Inc.: Infrax Systems, Inc Provides Shareholder Update

Acquisition of Cornerstone Rock Development, Audit Status, Operations

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2024 / Infrax Systems, Inc. (OTC PINK:IFXY) dba US Standard Capital (the "Company") is pleased to provide shareholders with an update of recent activities and its progress on previously announced plans:

The Company is moving forward with its previously announced acquisition of Cornerstone Rock Development LLC, a Houston-based residential construction company specializing in home remodeling renovations and new construction projects. The Company expects to close the transaction by the end of November 2024.

The Company has completed the audits for 2022 and 2023 and is currently working on its audit for its 2024 fiscal year that ended on June 30, 2024. The Company is concurrently working with its attorneys to prepare the text of its S-1 registration statement and plans to file it with the SEC once the 2024 audit is complete. The Company plans to file the S-1 within the next few months.

The Company recently filed its quarterly disclosure statement with OTC Markets for the first quarter of its 2025 fiscal year ending September 30, 2024, which includes the results for JP Developers of Texas. However, the income statement only includes a few days of JP Developers of Texas's operations as the company was acquired in late September, just days before the end of the reporting period.

The Company has acquired several new properties during the current quarter that are not included in the first quarter report. The Company currently has four completed homes on the market, thirteen homes being renovated, and plans to acquire four more homes, bringing the total to twenty-one (21) current and planned projects through the end of the calendar year.

About Infrax Systems, Inc.

Infrax Systems, Inc. is focused on acquiring assets and companies in the real estate sector, including housing development, construction, remodeling, and financing. The Company also provides products and services that address the various challenges faced by Latin American immigrants.

