Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 15, 2024) - BrandPilot AI Inc., (CSE: BPAI) (OTCQB: BPAIF) ("BPAI" or the "Company"), a leading ad tech AI platform, is pleased to announce the launch of Social Runway, a web application that gives marketers a comprehensive suite of tools to manage all their social media needs in one place.

Social Runway empowers marketers to efficiently manage their social media presence with capabilities designed to streamline workflows and optimize performance. With Social Runway, marketers can:

Manage social media messages and comments from a centralized inbox, facilitating efficient and timely responses.

Design and create engaging content visuals using Social Runway's built-in integration with Canva.

Generate engaging social media captions and hashtags with CaptionAI.

Effortlessly schedule and publish content across all the major social media platforms with an intuitive calendar view, ensuring a consistent and strategic online presence.

Monitor key performance metrics and generate customized reports with key insights to analyze effectiveness of social media strategies.

"Many creators, brands and agencies struggle to keep pace with the demands of social media marketing," said CEO Brandon Mina. "We've launched an accessible and powerful solution that streamlines content creation, approval workflows, and scheduling to boost efficiency, and drive meaningful engagement for brands across multiple social channels at scale."

The company offers a 30-Day Free Trial of Social Runway for creators, brands and marketers to experience its full suite of features. For $99 per month, marketers gain access to Social Runway's complete platform, including unlimited users and social media account connections.

Visit www.social.brandpilot.ai to learn more and start a free trial.

About BrandPilot AI Inc.

BrandPilot AI is an adtech platform that leverages artificial intelligence to optimize brand engagement and performance for enterprise clients in regulated markets. The Company's flagship product, Spectrum IQ, enables marketers to harness the power of micro-influencers and unlock sky-high ROI across digital campaigns. The company provides software solutions to brands and agencies that are looking to enhance their search engine marketing, influencer marketing and social media marketing campaigns.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the business of BPAI. Any such forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "projects", "plans" and similar expressions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Statements about, among other things, BPAI's strategic plans, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur, are all considered forward-looking information. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. BPAI assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by applicable law.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risk, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to the financial markets generally, the growth of the programmatic advertising market, percentages of ad-spend wasted due to FW&A activities, average rates of return on branded and non-branded ad-spend, the performance and effectiveness of AdAi, and the ability of the Company to achieve its proposed business objectives. These factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange, nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

