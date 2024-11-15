Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 15, 2024) - Omai Gold Mines Corp (TSXV: OMG) (OTCQB: OMGGF) is pleased to announce its participation at the upcoming New Orleans Investment Conference on Thursday, November 21st at the Hilton New Orleans Riverside. Elaine Ellingham, President & CEO of Omai Gold Mines Corp will be doing an investor presentation and participating in 1-on-1 meetings with investors at the conference.

The New Orleans Investment Conference gathers some of the world's brightest and most successful analysts and investors. This year's event will highlight all major asset classes, including Omai Gold Mines Corp.

About Omai Gold Mines Corp

Omai Gold Mines Corp. holds a 100% interest in the past producing Omai Gold Mine in Guyana. The Company announced a Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") on its large-scale Wenot gold deposit at Omai in April 2024, showing an open pit operation to produce 1.84 million ounces of gold over a 13-year period, with a Net Present Value of US$556 million at a US$1950/oz gold price. This baseline PEA incorporates only 45% of the property's gold Mineral Resource Estimate and management believes that with the current drilling and work, the mine plan could be significantly expanded, the economics enhanced, and the open pit resources further increased. Drilling is underway aimed at expanding the current NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") of 2.0 million ounces of gold (Indicated) and 2.3 million ounces (Inferred)1. Once South America's largest producing gold mine, Omai produced over 3.7 million ounces of gold between 1993 and 2005. Mining ceased at a time when the average gold price was less than US$400 per ounce. As a brownfields project, Omai benefits from good road access and a wealth of historical data that provides knowledge of the geology and gold mineralization on the Property, as well as metallurgy, and historical process recoveries that will support rapid advancement of this large gold project in mining-firiendly Guyana.1 The NI43-101 Technical Report dated May 21, 2024 "UPDATED MINERAL RESOURCE ESTIMATE AND PRELIMINARY ECONOMIC ASSESSMENT OF THE OMAI GOLD PROPERTY, POTARO MINING DISTRICT NO.2, GUYANA" prepared by P&E Mining Consultants Inc is available on SEDAR+.

About The New Orleans Investment Conference

The New Orleans Investment Conference is the one place where the world's most sophisticated investors gather every year to discover new opportunities and strategies, exchange ideas, plan for the coming year and enjoy the camaraderie of like-minded individuals in America's most fascinating and entertaining city.

Headliners at the New Orleans Conference over the last 50 years have included Lady Margaret Thatcher, former President Gerald Ford, novelist Ayn Rand, General H. Norman Schwarzkopf, Nobel Prize-winning economists Milton Friedman and F.A. Hayek, Dr. Henry Kissinger, Senator Barry Goldwater, Admiral Hyman Rickover, Louis Rukeyser, Sir John Templeton, Lord William Rees-Mogg, Charlton Heston, Jeane Kirkpatrick, Robert Bleiberg, Jack Kemp, William F. Buckley, General Colin Powell, Ron Paul and J. Peter Grace, among hundreds of other notables.

This year's speakers line-up includes the likes of James Grant...George Gammon...Rick Rule...Danielle DiMartino Booth...Brent Johnson...Charles C.W. Cooke…Mary Katharine Ham…Jim Iuorio...Peter Boockvar...Jim Bianco...James Lavish...Adrian Day...Dave Collum...Alex Green...Bob Prechter...Tracy Shuchart...Avi Gilburt...Adam Taggart...Lawrence Lepard...Mark Skousen...Doug Casey...Tavi Costa...Peter Schiff…Lyn Alden…

...Chris Powell...Russ Gray...Robert Helms...Nick Hodge...Sean Brodrick...Lobo Tiggre...Scott McKay...Jennifer Shaigec...Mary Anne & Pam Aden...Dana Samuelson...Bill Murphy...David Morgan...Gary Alexander...Jeff Deist...Byron King…Albert Lu...Omar Ayales...Gerardo Del Real...Rich Checkan...Thom Calandra...and more, including Brien Lundin, host of this illustrious event.

Don't miss out. Register for the 50th Annual New Orleans Investment Conference by clicking here.

SOURCE: New Orleans Investment Conference