Wilson Sonsini's partner-elect class includes five women and 11 men from the firm's corporate, litigation, intellectual property, regulatory, and technology transactions departments.

Wilson Sonsini Goodrich Rosati, the premier provider of legal services to technology, life sciences, and growth enterprises worldwide, today announced that the firm has elected 16 new partners from its attorney ranks. The promotions will be effective February 1, 2025.

"We are delighted to welcome these accomplished attorneys as the newest partners of Wilson Sonsini," said Doug Clark, Wilson Sonsini's managing partner. "They embody the firm's core values of innovation, teamwork, and excellence, and their unique perspectives will strengthen our ability to provide exceptional service to clients in the technology and life sciences sectors. We look forward to their continued success and the valuable contributions they will bring to the firm and its clients."

The 2025 partners-elect are:

Demian Ahn, Data, Privacy, and Cybersecurity. Based in Washington, D.C., Ahn represents and advises companies confronting cybersecurity incidents and other cybersecurity risks, including regulatory risks from governmental bodies, litigation risks related to data privacy regulations and data breaches, and other legal and compliance risks related to cybersecurity and data collection programs. He received his J.D. from the University of Michigan Law School.

Ariel Anaba, Complex Litigation and Investigations. Based in Los Angeles, Anaba handles all stages of litigation-from pre-suit diligence and discovery to depositions, motions, trials, and appeals-guiding clients through complex disputes in sectors such as life sciences, medical devices, software, and civil rights. She received her J.D. from Stanford Law School.

Christine Au-Yeung, Trademark and Advertising. Based in San Francisco, Au-Yeung advises clients on brand protection, trademark prosecution, licensing, dispute resolution, and compliance with the Telephone Consumer Protection Act. She received her J.D. from the University of California College of the Law, San Francisco, cum laude

Matthew Bogdan, Energy and Climate Solutions. Based in Seattle, Bogdan advises clients on a broad range of issues affecting the energy, infrastructure, and clean technology industries throughout the project development and financing process, with extensive experience in sectors including wind, solar, energy storage, electric vehicle charging, energy efficiency, hydrogen, biofuels, hydropower, and distributed energy. He received his J.D. from Georgetown University Law Center.

Nellie Brutocao, Technology Transactions. Based in San Diego, Brutocao focuses on the life sciences industry, representing companies in intellectual property and commercial transactions, including strategic alliances, research and development collaborations, technology licenses and acquisitions, supply agreements, distribution and manufacturing agreements, sponsored research agreements, clinical trial arrangements, material transfer agreements, and co-promotion arrangements. She received her J.D. from Santa Clara University School of Law.

Benjamin Capps, Corporate. Based in San Diego, Capps focuses his practice on corporate and securities law, assisting public and private life sciences companies at all stages of development on corporate governance and transactional matters, including venture capital financing, mergers and acquisitions, initial public offerings, follow-on offerings, private investment in public equity (PIPE) transactions, and SEC compliance and disclosure matters. He received his J.D. from UCLA School of Law.

Deirdre Carroll, Antitrust and Competition. Based in the Brussels and London offices, Carroll focuses on global mergers, agency investigations, and compliance counseling. She regularly represents clients before the European Commission and the UK's Competition and Markets Authority. She also offers clients strategic advice on data-related antitrust and digital platform regulations, including the EU's Digital Markets Act. Carroll received her J.D.-equivalent from the National University of Ireland, Galway, and her LL.M. from the College of Europe (Bruges).

Nicholas Gladd, Energy and Climate Solutions. Splitting his time between Boston and Washington, D.C., Gladd advises independent power producers, clean energy project developers, data infrastructure developers, technology companies, and investors on navigating power market rules, securing regulatory approvals, managing regulatory risk, and identifying competitive advantages in the energy sector. He received his J.D. from Vermont Law School, magna cum laude

Daniyal Iqbal, Corporate Governance Litigation. Based in Wilmington, Iqbal represents companies and their directors and officers in complex stockholder and M&A litigation in Delaware courts. He has represented several large public companies in high-stakes corporate control and "busted deal" disputes. He also specializes in shareholder activism and corporate governance, advising boards on defending against proxy contests and hostile takeovers. Iqbal received his J.D. from Boston University School of Law.

Austin March, Corporate. Based in Austin, his practice focuses on corporate finance and securities law, including initial public offerings, de-SPAC transactions, follow-on offerings, private placements, and other capital markets transactions, while also providing general corporate representation encompassing public company reporting compliance and governance matters. March received his J.D. from the University of Texas School of Law.

Phillip McGill, Corporate. Based in San Diego, McGill represents clients across a broad range of corporate and transactional matters in the life sciences sector, serving as outside general counsel and transaction-specific counsel to private and public companies throughout all stages of their growth and as a strategic advisor to venture funds. He received his J.D. from the University of San Diego School of Law, magna cum laude.

Matthew Norgard, Employee Benefits and Compensation. Based in New York, Norgard advises U.S. and international clients in compensation and employee benefits matters, including equity-based compensation programs, corporate governance and compliance matters, and mergers and acquisitions, as well as the associated tax, accounting, ERISA, and securities law implications. He received his J.D. from Georgetown University Law Center.

Sara Patak, Patents and Innovations. Based in Boulder, Patak focuses on patent prosecution and intellectual property counseling, serving clients in a wide range of technology fields, including the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. She received her J.D. from the University of California, Irvine School of Law, magna cum laude

Travis Scheft, Corporate. Based in San Francisco, Scheft focuses his practice on corporate and securities law, representing start-ups and venture capital funds across the spectrum. He received his J.D. from Boston University School of Law and an M.B.A. from the Questrom School of Business at Boston University, cum laude

Trevor Templeton, Complex Litigation and Investigations. Based in Los Angeles, Templeton has experience litigating cases at all stages, including taking and defending depositions, writing dispositive motions, managing all aspects of discovery, examining witnesses at trial, and representing clients on appeal. He received his J.D. from Harvard Law School, cum laude

Thomas Wakefield, Internet and Technology Litigation. Based in San Francisco, Wakefield litigates cutting-edge issues in internet law with a focus on privacy and copyright. He also advises innovative companies on aspects of internet law that are integral to their online operations. He received his J.D. from Stanford Law School.

