TX Group
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Zurich, 15 November 2024
TX Ventures, the venture capital arm of TX Group, is dedicated to supporting fintech innovators in the building of a better generation of finance. Its mission is to invest in startups democratizing access to financial products, empowering people to gain financial security and enhancing efficiency and sustainability. TX Venture manages a CHF 100m fund backed by the TX Group.
We cordially invite investors, financial analysts, and media professionals to join us for a call, during which we will present a comprehensive update on our Fintech Fund's strategy, achievements, and future direction.
We are looking forward to welcoming you at our investors' call.
Contact
About TX Group
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|TX Group
|Werdstrasse 21
|8021 Zürich
|Switzerland
|Internet:
|www.tx.group
|ISIN:
|CH0011178255
|Valor:
|1117825
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2031465
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2031465 15.11.2024 CET/CEST