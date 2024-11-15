Cyient, Allegro MicroSystems Partner to Drive Innovation in Magnetic Sensors & Power Semiconductors for Automotive Industry

HYDERABAD, India, Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyient, a global Intelligent Engineering services company, today announced the expansion of its partnership with Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. ("Allegro MicroSystems") (Nasdaq: ALGM), a global leader in power and sensing solutions for motion control and energy efficiency, with the inauguration of a Center of Excellence (CoE) in Hyderabad, India.

The CoE, located at Cyient's Manikonda Campus, will focus on developing next-generation magnetic sensors and power semiconductor products for the automotive industry. The state-of-the-art facility was inaugurated by Allegro MicroSystems President & CEO Vineet Nargolwala in the presence of Max Glover, Senior Vice President WW Sales, Allegro MicroSystems, and Suman Narayan, Senior Vice President, Products, Allegro MicroSystems.

The CoE will house over 100 skilled engineers specializing in key areas such as post-silicon validation, design verification, analog design, analog mixed-signal verification, and embedded systems. This expansion significantly strengthens Allegro MicroSystems's presence in India, providing access to a highly skilled talent pool and fostering collaboration within the vibrant Indian technology ecosystem.

The CoE will play a crucial role in accelerating the development of Allegro MicroSystems's sensor and power integrated circuit (IC) product portfolios, which are essential components in electric vehicles, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and other automotive applications. By leveraging Cyient's expertise in India, Allegro MicroSystems aims to bring innovative products to market faster and more efficiently. The collaboration will also focus on addressing key industry trends, including the increasing demand for magnetic sensors in electric vehicles, the rise of high-power devices such as SiC and GaN and the growing importance of embedded systems and platforms.

"India's rapidly growing automotive market presents a tremendous opportunity for Allegro MicroSystems," said Vineet Nargolwala, CEO of Allegro MicroSystems. "This CoE established with Cyient's partnership, will enable us to accelerate innovation in magnetic sensors and power semiconductors, delivering cutting-edge solutions that address the evolving needs of the automotive industry. This investment reinforces Allegro MicroSystems's commitment to driving e-mobility, clean energy and automation forward, aligning perfectly with our vision for a safer, more sustainable and autonomous future."

"Our relationship with Allegro MicroSystems has flourished over the past two years and we are incredibly proud of the team and the contributions they have made to Allegro MicroSystems's product portfolio. Semiconductors are at the heart of innovation across industries and this CoE strengthens Cyient's position as a leading partner for companies seeking to develop and manufacture cutting-edge semiconductor products," said Krishna Bodanapu, Executive Vice-Chairman & Managing Director, Cyient.

This collaboration marks a significant milestone for both companies, reinforcing their commitment to driving innovation in the automotive semiconductor market. The CoE will not only contribute to the growth of the semiconductor industry in India but also support the global automotive industry's transition towards a more sustainable and technologically advanced future.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. is leveraging more than three decades of expertise in magnetic sensing and power ICs, to propel automotive, clean energy and industrial automation forward with solutions that enhance efficiency, performance and sustainability. Allegro MicroSystems's commitment to quality drives transformation across industries, reinforcing our status as a pioneer in "automotive grade" technology and a partner in our customers' success. For additional information, please visit https://www.allegromicro.com/en/.

About Cyient

Cyient (Estd: 1991, NSE: CYIENT) delivers Intelligent Engineering solutions for creating a digital, autonomous and sustainable future for over 300 customers, including 30% of the top 100 global innovators. As a company, Cyient is committed to designing a culturally inclusive, socially responsible and environmentally sustainable tomorrow together with our stakeholders. For more information, please visit www.cyient.com.

