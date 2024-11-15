A consortium of French developer Voltalia and Egyptian energy distribution company Taqa Arabia have signed a memorandum of understanding to turn an existing 545 MW wind farm into a 3 GW hybrid wind-solar site. An existing 545 MW wind farm in Egypt is set to be repowered into a 3 GW solar-plus-wind project. The Egyptian Electricity Transmission Company (EETC) has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with a consortium of Voltalia and Taqa Arabia to permit the repowering of the Zafarana wind farm, located 130 km southeast of Cairo. The plan will combine 2. 1 GW of solar with 1. 1 GW of ...

