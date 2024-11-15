Express Rx: Clinical Trial Confirms Efficacy of Senolytic Agent PCC and Cellumiva

Express Rx, recently announced the completion of a clinical study started in 2022, on its novel anti-aging complex, Cellumiva, being the one of the first to apply the potent senolytic flavonoid,Procyanidin C1(PCC) to human trial.

The study, conducted over 12 weeks with a cohort of 72 participants aged 45-65, employed SA-ß-gal staining to quantify senescent cell clearance and a skin-specific methylome model to analyze the biological age of skin. Additionally, clinical evaluations using standardized wrinkle scales and high-resolution skin imaging confirmed significant reductions in fine lines and wrinkles.

Cellumiva, a combination of naturally-derived bioactive compounds, targets and clears senescent cells-often referred to as "zombie cells"-which accumulate with age and contribute to accelerated skin aging and dysfunction. By eliminating these cells, Cellumiva promotes the regeneration of healthy cells in skin, improving dermal structure, elasticity, and hydration. The outcomes emphasize the broad-spectrum anti-aging benefits of Cellumiva, setting a new benchmark for nutraceutical skin health interventions.

For more information, visit ClinicalTrials.gov (Study ID: NCT06641869).

About Express Rx

Express Rx, head-quartered in Wyoming, united states, is a research-based pharmaceutical company and a pioneer in nutraceutical innovation. Express Rx is committed to applying cutting-edge scientific and technological advancements to the fields of aging, cellular health, metabolism, microbiome, and epigenetics. Through its premium nutraceutical brand, Paremina, Express Rx delivers clinically proven, high-quality products designed to enhance healthspan, combat the signs of aging, and support overall wellness.

About PAREMINA

PAREMINA, with origins in Switzerland, the brand offers specialized nutraceutical products with a focus in anti-aging solutions. With over 60 years of research in natural antioxidants and bioactives, Paremina's latest series of products, 'BeautySpan' targets aging at a molecular level, developed on the belief that lasting beauty is a natural, biological indicator of lifelong well-being and radiance. For more information, please visit www.paremina.com.

About Cellumiva

Cellumiva is a cutting-edge senolytic complex that combines Procyanidin C1, Pterostilbene, and Spermidine to effectively reduce senescent cells in the skin, reversing biological skin aging. Procyanidin C1, as a novel senolytic agent, has been extensively researched and evaluated pre-clinically to support its use in humans for nutritional supplementation.

