Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 15.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Strategische Partnerschaft für sichere KI- und Quantentechnologie im Gesundheitswesen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3ETCY | ISIN: US30219E2028 | Ticker-Symbol: 02Z0
Berlin
31.08.23
11:03 Uhr
7,300 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Bekleidung/Textil
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EXPRESS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EXPRESS INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
15.11.2024 15:38 Uhr
96 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Express Rx: Clinical Trial Confirms Efficacy of Senolytic Agent PCC and Cellumiva

Finanznachrichten News

TOKYO, JAPAN / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2024 / Express Rx, recently announced the completion of a clinical study started in 2022, on its novel anti-aging complex, Cellumiva, being the one of the first to apply the potent senolytic flavonoid,Procyanidin C1(PCC) to human trial.

The study, conducted over 12 weeks with a cohort of 72 participants aged 45-65, employed SA-ß-gal staining to quantify senescent cell clearance and a skin-specific methylome model to analyze the biological age of skin. Additionally, clinical evaluations using standardized wrinkle scales and high-resolution skin imaging confirmed significant reductions in fine lines and wrinkles.

Cellumiva, a combination of naturally-derived bioactive compounds, targets and clears senescent cells-often referred to as "zombie cells"-which accumulate with age and contribute to accelerated skin aging and dysfunction. By eliminating these cells, Cellumiva promotes the regeneration of healthy cells in skin, improving dermal structure, elasticity, and hydration. The outcomes emphasize the broad-spectrum anti-aging benefits of Cellumiva, setting a new benchmark for nutraceutical skin health interventions.

For more information, visit ClinicalTrials.gov (Study ID: NCT06641869).

About Express Rx

Express Rx, head-quartered in Wyoming, united states, is a research-based pharmaceutical company and a pioneer in nutraceutical innovation. Express Rx is committed to applying cutting-edge scientific and technological advancements to the fields of aging, cellular health, metabolism, microbiome, and epigenetics. Through its premium nutraceutical brand, Paremina, Express Rx delivers clinically proven, high-quality products designed to enhance healthspan, combat the signs of aging, and support overall wellness.

About PAREMINA

PAREMINA, with origins in Switzerland, the brand offers specialized nutraceutical products with a focus in anti-aging solutions. With over 60 years of research in natural antioxidants and bioactives, Paremina's latest series of products, 'BeautySpan' targets aging at a molecular level, developed on the belief that lasting beauty is a natural, biological indicator of lifelong well-being and radiance. For more information, please visit www.paremina.com.

About Cellumiva

Cellumiva is a cutting-edge senolytic complex that combines Procyanidin C1, Pterostilbene, and Spermidine to effectively reduce senescent cells in the skin, reversing biological skin aging. Procyanidin C1, as a novel senolytic agent, has been extensively researched and evaluated pre-clinically to support its use in humans for nutritional supplementation.

Media Contact Information

Portia Xu
portia.xu@expressrxgroup.com

SOURCE: Express Rx



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
5 heiße Wetten für den Jahresendspurt!
Nach dem unerwartet schnellen Ende der US-Wahlen mit dem Sieg des republikanischen Kandidaten Donald Trump fackelten die Aktien- und Krypto- Märkte ein wahres Kursfeuerwerk ab und bliesen zur Jahresendrallye.

Im aktuellen kostenlosen Report beleuchten wir 5 aussichtsreiche Unternehmen, die das Fundament besitzen, in den nächsten Monaten den breiten Markt zu schlagen.

Seien Sie dabei!

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren brandneuen neuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Aktien aufgrund ihrer Bewertung sowie charttechnischen Situation das Potenzial zu einer Outperformance besitzen.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.