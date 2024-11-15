Nouria Unveils Its Newest Convenience Store in Bridgton, ME

A Destination for Quality Fuel, Food, and Convenience

BRIDGTON, ME / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2024 / Nouria is excited to announce the grand opening of its newest location in Bridgton, Maine. This state-of-the-art facility is set up to provide the community with a wide range of high-quality products and services, enhancing the convenience and fueling needs of Bridgton residents and visitors.

Nouria Bridgton, Maine

Newly opened Nouria Bridgton, Maine.

A One-Stop Destination for Fuel, Food, and Relaxation

With the opening of this location, Nouria brings a fresh experience to the community. The store's unique features include:

Premium Fueling Services : The new site is equipped with top-grade gasoline and diesel fuel for cars and large trucks, ensuring seamless access for all types of vehicles.

Nouria's Kitchen featuring Amato's : An authentic taste of Italy in every bite! Guests can enjoy freshly made sandwiches, pizzas, and pasta using handpicked ingredients, bakery-fresh bread, and authentic flavors. Nouria's Kitchen also offers a welcoming indoor dining area, as well as outdoor seating to enjoy Maine's beautiful surroundings.

Exceptional Convenience Store Experience: With a wide range of snacks, beverages, and essential products, this well-lit, inviting space is designed for easy access and effortless shopping. Nouria's commitment to value and quality is evident in every product, and shoppers can take advantage of everyday savings on popular items.

"We are excited to expand our footprint in Maine with this new Bridgton location," said Tony El-Nemr, Founder and CEO of Nouria. "Our goal is to create a convenient, high-quality destination that meets the needs of this community and beyond. We look forward to becoming a part of Bridgton and making a positive impact here."

Whether fueling up, grabbing a quick snack, or enjoying a meal, the new Bridgton Nouria location promises a welcoming experience. Visit us today to see how Nouria is redefining convenience in Bridgton, ME.

About Nouria Energy Corporation: Nouria is a family-owned convenience store and fuel retailer headquartered in Worcester, Massachusetts. The award-winning company operates a diverse portfolio of convenience stores, gas stations, car washes, and travel centers across New England. Nouria has a strong reputation for delivering high-quality products and services and is known for its strategic acquisitions and continuous expansion in the convenience retail and fuel distribution sectors.

The company was founded in 1989 by Tony El-Nemr and has grown significantly over the years through both organic growth and strategic acquisitions. Nouria has expanded its footprint to include over 170 convenience stores and 61 carwash locations. It supplies fuel to hundreds of fuel retailing sites under various brands, including Shell, Irving, Gulf, Sunoco, and Citgo.

Nouria prides itself on its agile business model, enabling quick decision-making and responsiveness to market changes without being constrained by bureaucratic processes. The company is actively enhancing its operational efficiencies, leveraging technology, and fostering strong community relationships.

Nouria's culture is built on strong values of integrity, teamwork, and customer focus, making it a leading player in the convenience and fuel retail industry.

Contact Information

Nouria Media

media@nouria.com

SOURCE: Nouria

View the original press release on newswire.com.