Lummus Corporation: Lummus Ag Solutions Names Bill Antilla as New President

Lummus Corporation announced today that Bill Antilla has joined the company as President of Lummus Ag Solutions, effective October 28, 2024.

With a legacy dating back to 1863, Lummus Ag Solutions is recognized as the world's leading supplier of machinery and replacement parts for the cotton ginning industry. The company also provides design, installation, field and technical service support for customers in the USA and around the world, serving the cotton, oilseed, and synthetic fiber industries. The company emphasizes a commitment to the highest level of quality, innovation and service, and markets its solutions in more than 100 countries.

Announcing the hire of Antilla, Lummus Corporation's executive chairman, Phil DiIorio, stated on behalf of the Lummus board, "We are excited to have Bill join the company. He brings a wealth of relevant industry experience that will position Lummus Ag Solutions well for the future. We are confident that he will reinforce our talented team to ensure our customers receive the high-quality, innovative products and service that they expect from Lummus Ag Solutions."

Antilla has over 30 years of experience in both the agriculture industry and executive leadership roles as well as a strong track record of driving growth and operational excellence. Early in his career, he held management and leadership positions at Cargill in their oilseed processing and vegetable oil refining business units in commercial & sales leadership, general management and Vice President roles. He also held the position of President & General Manager of CPM Crown, a global leader in oilseed processing technology and equipment with an extensive aftermarket parts and field service business. CPM Crown is based in Minnesota with locations in Argentina, Brazil, China, Germany, and the UK. Most recently, Antilla was President of Threemile Canyon Farms, a large-scale farm and dairy operation in Oregon.

Antilla has been described as a transformative and forward-thinking leader with a collaborative spirit and a passion for customers. Looking forward to the new opportunity to serve as Lummus Ag Solutions President, Antilla explains: "It all starts by building trust and credibility which allows us the opportunity to earn the right to become our customers' trusted advisor and problem-solving partner. By being committed to our customers' success, we can build an organization that supports their growth and helps them accomplish their goals. We can only understand their goals by asking good questions and listening, and then bringing that voice back into the Lummus organization to drive improvement."

Antilla has a BA from Carleton College and an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. Residing in Savannah, Georgia, Antilla and his wife are family-oriented and have two adult children.

Contact Information

Leonard W. Caver Jr.

Lummus Corporation

912-447-9008

SOURCE: Lummus Corporation

View the original press release on accesswire.com