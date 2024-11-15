Rising PR Powerhouse Brittany Chetyrbok Joins Trustpoint Xposure as Director of Client Relations

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2024 / Trustpoint Xposure, a dynamic public relations agency specializing in personal branding, business visibility, and strategic media placement, proudly announces the appointment of Brittany Chetyrbok as one of its leading public relations consultants. The former podcast host and marketing strategist brings her unique blend of storytelling expertise and relationship-building prowess to the agency's growing roster of high-profile clients.

Chetyrbok, who transitioned from teaching English in Costa Rica to becoming a celebrated podcast host and marketing consultant, caught the attention of Trustpoint Xposure founder Vanessa Monroe through her exceptional ability to connect with and amplify authentic stories. Her podcast, which garnered significant attention in the digital marketing space, became known for its intimate, compelling conversations with industry leaders and innovators.

"Brittany possesses that rare combination of emotional intelligence and strategic thinking that sets truly exceptional PR professionals apart," says Monroe. "Her natural ability to forge meaningful connections and craft compelling narratives has already made her an invaluable asset to our team."

Since joining Trustpoint Xposure, Chetyrbok has rapidly established herself as a rising star in the Los Angeles PR scene. In just six months, she has successfully:

Secured and managed partnerships with A-list celebrities and top-tier influencers, resulting in a 300% increase in client brand visibility.

Developed and executed innovative PR campaigns for leading lifestyle brands.

Established strategic relationships with key media outlets across entertainment and lifestyle sectors.

Pioneered the agency's digital storytelling initiative, combining traditional PR with modern content strategy.

"Moving to Los Angeles to join Trustpoint Xposure has been a dream come true," says Chetyrbok. "It doesn't even feel like work when I get to spend my days doing what comes naturally to me - connecting with people and helping them share their stories. When you genuinely love learning about people and building authentic relationships, PR isn't just a job, it's a calling. I'm incredibly grateful to be part of an agency that recognizes and values the power of genuine connection."

Chetyrbok's expertise in relationship-building and strategic communication has already attracted several high-profile clients to the agency, with her signature approach to personalized PR strategies proving particularly successful in the competitive Los Angeles market.

About Trustpoint Xposure: Trustpoint Xposure is a results-driven public relations firm specializing in personal branding, business visibility, and strategic media placement. Founded by Vanessa Monroe, the agency is dedicated to helping entrepreneurs, thought leaders, and businesses increase their visibility and impact through authentic storytelling and strategic PR initiatives.

