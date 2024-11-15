benton buckley books Launches Exclusive In-House Distribution Department, Extending Reach to New Cultural Markets and Empowering Artists' Voices

Expanding Accessibility for Artistry and Design with a Curated Approach to Book Placement

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2024 / In a bold move to expand its reach and enhance exposure for the talent celebrated in its collections, benton buckley books proudly announces the launch of its in-house distribution department. This new addition to the publishing house's operations reflects a deepened commitment to its mission: delivering authentic, unique artistic voices to a wider array of cultural spaces and markets.

While benton buckley books has long enjoyed partnerships with major distributors such as Amazon and Ingraham, the establishment of an in-house distribution team enables a level of focused curation and strategic placement beyond conventional channels. The books published by benton buckley books - known for their celebration of artistry, luxury design, and visionary talent - will now be introduced to unique spaces, including artists' local markets, high-end specialty stores, prestigious museums, and niche boutiques. These venues promise to place benton buckley titles in front of discerning buyers and cultural aficionados who may not encounter these works in traditional outlets.

"Launching this distribution arm is both a strategic move and a deeply personal one for us," shares Beth Buckley, founder of benton buckley books. "We see each book as a work of art, and our new distribution capabilities mean we can thoughtfully position these works within spaces where their voices will resonate most - with collectors, art lovers, and design-conscious buyers. It's about creating legacy and expanding possibility."

Through this department, benton buckley books plans to ensure that each book's journey to readers is as carefully curated as the content within its pages. This initiative is especially beneficial to the talented artists, designers, and architects showcased in the publisher's books, who will now have their works introduced in more meaningful, targeted markets.

"This in-house distribution truly enriches our mission of elevating authentic voices," Buckley adds. "The more distinctively we can bring these creators' perspectives to people worldwide, the more we can cultivate a culture that values originality and celebrates creativity."

As benton buckley books moves forward with this new chapter, its commitment to refined and purposeful publishing continues to grow. The in-house distribution department will allow the boutique publisher to connect with niche audiences across the globe, enriching its impact within the worlds of art, architecture, and design.

About benton buckley books: Founded by Beth Buckley, benton buckley books is a boutique publishing house dedicated to curating exquisite coffee table books that celebrate artistry, architecture, and design. With a keen eye for authentic talent and a reverence for the timeless beauty of print, benton buckley books serves as a bridge between the artist and the admirer, offering readers a lasting encounter with beauty, creativity, and cultural heritage.

