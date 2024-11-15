Smith-Midland to Present and Host 1x1 Investor Meetings at the 16th Annual Southwest IDEAS Investor Conference on November 21st

Smith-Midland Corporation (NASDAQ:SMID), a provider of innovative, high-quality proprietary and patented precast concrete products and systems today announced Ashley Smith, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Smith-Midland, will present at the Southwest IDEAS Investor Conference on Thursday, November 21, 2024 at The Statler in Dallas, TX. The company's presentation is scheduled to begin at 10:00am CT. The presentation is webcast and can be accessed through the conference host's main website: https://www.threepartadvisors.com/southwest.

If interested in participating or learning more about the IDEAS conferences, please contact Lacey Wesley at (817) 769 -2373 or lWesley@IDEASconferences.com.

About Smith-Midland

Smith-Midland develops, manufactures, licenses, rents, and sells a broad array of precast concrete products and systems for use primarily in the construction, transportation, and utility industries.

Smith-Midland Corporation has three manufacturing facilities in: Midland, VA, Reidsville, NC, and Columbia, SC, and a J-J Hooks® Safety Barrier rental firm, Concrete Safety Systems. Easi-Set Worldwide, a wholly owned subsidiary of Smith-Midland Corporation, licenses the production and sale of Easi-Set products, including J-J Hooks and SlenderWall®, and provides diversification opportunities to the precast industry worldwide. For more information, please call (540) 439-3266 or visit www.smithmidland.com.

Investor Relations

Steven Hooser or John Beisler

Three Part Advisors, LLC

(214) 872-2710

SOURCE: Smith-Midland

View the original press release on accesswire.com