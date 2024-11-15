Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 15, 2024) - Julie Driscoll, Executive VP, UK, 121 Group, joined Roy Wefuan, Head of Client Success, Company Services, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to open the market to celebrate the 121 Mining Conference.





121 Mining Investment London connects global portfolio managers, analysts, fund managers, family offices and strategy teams from automobile downstream buyers with mining CEOs for 1-2-1, in-person meetings. The conference features panels and presentations from top regional investors, sharing insights on investment opportunities, strategies, and latest industry trends.

Beyond London, 121 Group hosts events in Singapore, New York, Dubai, and Cape Town. The print and online platform, The Assay, offers insights from leading fund managers and analysts, along with mining company news and updates.

