Deswell Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: DSWL) today announced its unaudited financial results for the first six months of fiscal 2025, ended September 30, 2024.

Net sales for the six months ended September 30, 2024 were $35.2 million, a decrease of 6.8% compared to net sales of $37.7 million for the six months ended September 30, 2023. Net sales decreased by 8.1% to $5.8 million in the plastic segment and by 6.5% to $29.4 million in the Company's electronic segment.

Total gross margin was 19.5% of net sales during the six months ended September 30, 2024, consistent with the corresponding period of last year. Gross margin in the plastic segment decreased slightly to 19.5% of net sales in the segment for the first half of fiscal 2025, compared to 19.6% of net sales in the segment for the corresponding period of last fiscal year. Gross margin in the plastic segment remained almost at the same level as the corresponding period last year due to the continued control in labor headcount and cost, consumption of raw materials, as well as the result of depreciation of the Renminbi in the first six months of fiscal 2025. Gross profit margin in the electronic segment remained at 19.5% of net sales in the segment for the first half of fiscal 2025, which was the same for the first six months of last fiscal year. This was mainly the result of the depreciation of the Renminbi, and continuous cost control measures in raw materials and labor cost for the first six months of fiscal 2025. Operating income in the first half of fiscal 2025 was $1.8 million, compared to operating income of $2.3 million for the same period of fiscal 2024.

The Company reported net income of $6.2 million for the six months ended September 30, 2024, compared to net income of $3.6 million for the six months ended September 30, 2023. This was primarily due to non-operating income of $4.6 million for the six months ended September 30, 2024, as compared to a non-operating income of $1.4 million for the same period of fiscal 2024. Deswell reported basic and diluted income per share of $0.39 for the first half of fiscal 2025 (based on 15,935,000 and 15,935,000 weighted average shares outstanding), as compared to basic and diluted income per share of $0.22 for the first half of fiscal 2024 (based on 15,935,000 and 15,973,000 weighted average shares outstanding).

The Company's financial position remained strong, with $13.4 million in cash and cash equivalents and working capital totaling $74.8 million as of September 30, 2024. Furthermore, the Company has no long-term or short-term borrowings as of September 30, 2024.

Mr. Edward So, Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Revenue decreased during the period primarily due to the inflationary environment and less consumer spending on non-essential items such as home audio equipment and audio products. In spite of the slight sales decrease, measures taken to moderate raw material and labor costs enabled us to report solid gross margins consistent with the previous year. We reported healthy operating income of $1.8 million for the period with significantly higher net income of $6.2 million due to non-operating income from investments. We're optimistic about progress we've made during this year developing new products for the commercial audio installed sound market and with our visibility today we expect to begin customer deliveries of installed sound systems to airport customers during the first half of calendar 2025. Our strong balance sheet with its solid cash position and no debt enables us to implement our long-term growth strategy to grow our customer base and end markets while also returning capital to our shareholders with a consistent dividend."

First Half Dividend

The Company also announced that its board of directors today declared a cash dividend of $0.10 per share for the first half of the fiscal year ended September 30, 2024. The dividend will be payable on December 23, 2024 to shareholders of record as of December 2, 2024.

About Deswell

Deswell manufactures injection-molded plastic parts and components, electronic products and subassemblies, and metallic molds and accessory parts for original equipment manufacturers ("OEMs") and contract manufacturers at its factories in the People's Republic of China. The Company produces a wide variety of plastic parts and components used in the manufacture of consumer and industrial products; printed circuit board assemblies using surface mount ("SMT") and finished products such as telephones, telephone answering machines, sophisticated studio-quality audio equipment and computer peripherals.

To learn more about Deswell Industries, Inc., please visit the Company's website at www.deswell.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are "forward-looking statements" are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. For example, our statements regarding our expected growth in sales from the electronic division in the coming year and our efforts to reduce overhead costs in our plastic division are forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially because of the following factors, among others, which may cause revenues and income to fall short of anticipated levels or our overhead expenses to increase: our dependence on a few major customers; vigorous competition forcing product price reductions or discounts; the timing and amount of significant orders from our relatively few significant customers; continuing increases in resin prices that cannot be passed on to customers; unexpected production delays; obsolete inventory or product returns; losses resulting from fraudulent activity of our customers or employees; labor shortages that increase labor and costs; changes in the mix of product products we manufacture and sell; adverse currency fluctuations in the Renminbi and Hong Kong dollar when translated to US dollars; potential new accounting pronouncements; and the effects of travel restrictions and quarantines associated with major health problems, such as the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome, on general economic activity.

For further information regarding risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business, please refer to the "Risk Factors" section of Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F, copies of which may be obtained from the Website maintained by the Securities and Exchange Commission at http://www.sec.gov.

All information in this release is made as of the date of this press release. Deswell undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in Deswell's expectations.

DESWELL INDUSTRIES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

(U.S. dollars in thousands) September 30, March 31, 2024 2024 ASSETS (Unaudited) (Audited) Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 13,438 $ 15,750 Fixed deposits maturing over three months 22,184 13,979 Time deposits maturing over twelve months - current portion 2,800 - Marketable securities (note 3) 27,335 23,026 Held-to-maturity investment - 5,157 Accounts receivable, net 17,168 11,986 Inventories (note 2) 11,784 12,129 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,397 1,228 Total current assets 96,106 83,255 Property, plant and equipment - net 23,951 24,603 Deferred income tax assets 419 419 Time deposits maturing over twelve months - 2,799 Total assets $ 120,476 $ 111,076 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 8,251 $ 5,210 Accrued payroll and employee benefits 7,652 7,159 Customer deposits 2,878 1,712 Other accrued liabilities 1,150 1,236 Income taxes payable 1,330 1,113 Total current liabilities 21,261 16,430 Deferred income tax liabilities 454 476 Total liabilities 21,715 16,906 Shareholders' equity Common shares nil par value; authorized 30,000,000 shares; 17,081,810 shares issued; 15,935,239 shares outstanding as of March 31, 2024 and September 30, 2024 53,202 53,202 Treasury stock at cost; 1,146,571 shares as of March 31, 2024 and September 30, 2024 (2,821 ) (2,821 ) Additional paid-in capital 7,973 7,973 Accumulated other comprehensive income 5,316 5,316 Retained earnings 35,091 30,500 Total shareholders' equity 98,761 94,170 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 120,476 $ 111,076

DESWELL INDUSTRIES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS & COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(UNAUDITED)

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data) Six months ended September 30, 2024 2023 Net sales $ 35,176 $ 37,730 Cost of sales 28,312 30,368 Gross profit 6,864 7,362 Selling, general and administrative expenses 5,404 5,260 Other income, net 360 200 Operating income 1,820 2,302 Non-operating income, net 4,646 1,424 Income before income taxes 6,466 3,726 Income taxes 281 169 Net income attributable to Deswell Industries, Inc. $ 6,185 $ 3,557 Other comprehensive income $ - $ - Comprehensive income attributable to Deswell Industries, Inc. $ 6,185 $ 3,557 Net income per share attributable to Deswell Industries, Inc. (note 4) Basic: Net income per share $ 0.39 $ 0.22 Weighted average common shares outstanding shares (in thousands) 15,935 15,935 Diluted: Net income per share $ 0.39 $ 0.22 Weighted average number of shares outstanding (in thousands) 15,935 15,973

DESWELL INDUSTRIES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

(UNAUDITED)

(U.S. dollars in thousands) Six months ended Six months ended September 30, September 30, 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 6,185 $ 3,557 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 763 771 Provision for doubtful accounts 44 - Additional charges for obsolescence allowance of inventories, net 350 - Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment (8 ) (11 ) Unrealized holding gain on marketable securities (2,961 ) (68 ) Scrip dividend received (73 ) - Deferred tax credit (22 ) (22 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (5,226 ) (1,095 ) Inventories (5 ) 2,551 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (169 ) (30 ) Accounts payable 3,041 676 Accrued payroll and employee benefits 493 (938 ) Customer deposits 1,166 (162 ) Other accrued liabilities (86 ) (219 ) Income taxes payable 217 (46 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 3,709 4,964 Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of property, plant and equipment (129 ) (141 ) Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment 25 126 Purchase of marketable securities (1,275 ) (604 ) Increase in fixed deposits maturing over three months (8,205 ) (3,372 ) (Increase in) release of fixed deposits maturing over twelve months - current (2,800 ) 768 Release of fixed deposits maturing over twelve months 2,799 166 Held-to-maturity investment 5,157 (5,092 ) Net cash used in investing activities (4,428 ) (8,149 ) Cash flows from financing activities Dividends paid (1,594 ) (1,594 ) Net cash used in financing activities (1,594 ) (1,594 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (2,312 ) (4,779 ) Cash and cash equivalents, at beginning of period 15,750 22,160 Cash and cash equivalents, at end of period 13,438 17,381 Supplementary disclosures of cashflow information: Cash paid during the period for: Interest - - Income taxes 126 267

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact:

