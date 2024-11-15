Armlogi Holding Corp: Armlogi Reports Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended September 30, 2024

WALNUT, Calif., Nov. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armlogi Holding Corp. ("Armlogi" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: BTOC), a U.S.-based warehousing and logistics service provider that offers a comprehensive package of supply-chain solutions related to warehouse management and order fulfillment, today reported financial results for the first quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Financial Highlights:

Total revenue increased by $1.2 million, or 3.0%, to $42.5 million during the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to $41.2 million for the same period in 2023.

Our transportation services segment reported revenue of $28.5 million, a decrease of 4.2% from $29.7 million for the same period in 2023. The decrease was driven by decreases in customer order volume.

Our warehousing services segment generated $14.0 million, a 23.8% increase from $11.3 million for the same period in 2023. This growth was driven by the additional warehouses acquired in the last fiscal quarter. This segment comprises inventory management and storage offerings.

Revenue from other services decreased by $0.2 million, or 92%. This segment is primarily comprised of customs brokerage services.



Costs of sales were $46.1 million during the three months ended September 30, 2024, an increase of $10.1 million or 28.0%, compared with $36.0 million for the same period in 2023. Our costs of sales mainly represented the costs incurred for the use of third-party direct freight service carriers, such as FedEx and UPS, warehouse rental expenses, costs of labor, and trucking expenses.. The increase was driven by two main factors. First, there was a rise in freight expenses due to higher UPS shipping charges. Second, lease expenses, employee salary and benefits, and temporary labor costs increased as we expanded our warehouse and operations team to support growth.



Gross profit (loss) margin decreased from 12.7% for the for the three months ended September 30, 2023 to (8.5)% for the same period in 2024, primarily due to the increase of surcharge by UPSand the decreases in customer order volume.



General and administrative expenses increased by $1.8 million to $3.7 million, a 92% increase from the $1.9 million reported for the same period in 2023. This rise in expenses was attributed to several key factors. Office expenses increased by $0.6 million or 106%, primarily due to a $0.5 million increase in insurance costs, which was associated with the rapid expansion of our warehouse operations and growth in our transportation services. Additionally, repairs and maintenance expenses increased by $0.2 million or 109%, linked directly to the expansion of our transportation services. Moreover, professional fees increased by $0.3 million or 485%, largely driven by an increase in audit fees.



Net income (loss) for the three months ended September 30, 2024 was $(4.6) million, compared with the net income of $2.8 million for the same period in 2023, representing a decrease of $7.4 million.



Operational Highlights

In June, we became an authorized warehouse provider for sellers on the Temu marketplace. Armlogi will offer Temu sellers streamlined access to its warehousing facilities and tailored logistics services to provide fast order fulfillment and improved inventory management through this collaboration. This collaboration with a major e-commerce platform is expected to expand our capabilities to serve more e-commerce sellers.



In June, we announced a strategic partnership with Massimo Group (Nasdaq: MAMO) to provide streamlined warehousing and logistics services for the assembly and distribution of vehicles, aiming to meet the rising market demand across key U.S. regions. This collaboration has resulted in the integration of Massimo's quality control standards into Armlogi's distribution processes, improving service reliability. Armlogi now manages its deliveries independently across regions. Then in July, Armlogi announced the leasing of a new 60,000 sq. ft. warehouse in City of Industry, CA, to support its expanding trucking operations and its partnership with Massimo Group. The facility will provide additional storage and streamline distribution processes.



In July, Armlogi announced the expansion of its trucking department, doubling its capacity and extending services to key clients, including Amazon. The Company has enhanced its logistics services and increased its customer base, particularly in the e-sports logistics industry. Investments in staffing, training, and equipment aim to meet rising demand and improve service quality.



In August, Armlogi announced its participation in the Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) program, incorporating electric forklifts across its California warehouse operations to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. This initiative aligns with the company's sustainability goals and qualifies Armlogi for monthly energy rebates.



In August, Armlogi's warehouse at the Port of Savannah became fully operational and has quickly become the busiest among the Company's warehouses. Since June 2024, the facility has handled over 800 container shipments and maintains over 70% occupancy.



Management Commentary

Aidy Chou, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Armlogi, commented, "Our first quarter posed several challenges, primarily driven by increased costs and fluctuating customer demand. Despite these hurdles, we continue to invest in strategic growth initiatives and infrastructure enhancements that position us well for the long term. Our recent partnerships and expansion efforts are already showing promising results in streamlining operations and broadening our service capabilities. We are committed to navigating the current challenges, focusing on operational excellence and strategic growth."

About Armlogi Holding Corp.

Armlogi Holding Corp., based in Walnut, CA, is a fast-growing U.S.-based warehousing and logistics service provider that offers a comprehensive package of supply-chain solutions relating to warehouse management and order fulfillment. The Company caters to cross-border e-commerce merchants looking to establish overseas warehouses in the U.S. market. With ten warehouses covering over three million square feet, the Company offers comprehensive one-stop warehousing and logistics services. The Company's warehouses are equipped with facilities and technology for handling and storing large and bulky items. For more information, please visit www.armlogi.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, we or our representatives may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including: our financial performance and projections; our growth in revenue and earnings; and our business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "intends," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including: our ability to change the direction of the Company; our ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; and the competitive environment of our business. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. We are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of uncertainties and assumptions. The forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions about us.

ARMLOGI HOLDING CORP.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2024 AND JUNE 30, 2024

(US$, except share data, or otherwise noted) September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 US$ US$ Unaudited Audited Assets Current assets Cash 2,924,176 7,888,711 Accounts receivable and other receivable, net 25,177,485 25,465,044 Other current assets 1,875,381 1,624,611 Prepaid expenses 812,691 1,129,435 Loan receivables 861,554 1,877,131 Total current assets 31,651,287 37,984,932 Non-current assets Restricted cash - non-current 2,061,673 2,061,673 Long-term loan receivables 3,921,243 2,908,636 Property and equipment, net 11,785,272 11,010,407 Intangible assets, net 83,880 92,708 Right-of-use assets - operating leases 106,899,045 111,955,448 Right-of-use assets - finance leases 270,762 309,496 Other non-current assets 817,641 711,556 Total assets 157,490,803 167,034,856 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities: Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 5,574,620 7,502,339 Contract liabilities 774,711 276,463 Income taxes payable - 57,589 Due to related parties 350,209 350,209 Accrued payroll liabilities 779,680 405,250 Operating lease liabilities - current 26,272,945 24,216,446 Finance lease liabilities - current 155,625 155,625 Total current liabilities 33,907,790 32,963,921 Non-current liabilities Operating lease liabilities - non-current 88,695,370 93,126,092 Finance lease liabilities - non-current 133,852 169,683 Deferred income tax liabilities 162,957 1,536,455 Total liabilities 122,899,969 127,796,151 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity Common stock, US$0.00001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 41,634,000 issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2024 and June 30, 2024, respectively 416 416 Additional paid-in capital 15,468,864 15,468,864 Retained earnings 19,121,554 23,769,425 Total stockholders' equity 34,590,834 39,238,705 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity 157,490,803 167,034,856

ARMLOGI HOLDING CORP.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS

OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2024 AND 2023

(US$, except share data, or otherwise noted) For The

Three Months

Ended

September 30,

2024 For The

Three Months

Ended

September 30,

2023 US$ US$ Unaudited Unaudited Revenue 42,481,896 41,245,845 Costs of sales 46,088,686 36,019,413 Gross profit (loss) (3,606,790 ) 5,226,432 Operating costs and expenses: General and administrative 3,668,825 1,908,156 Total operating costs and expenses 3,668,825 1,908,156 Income (loss) from operations (7,275,615 ) 3,318,276 Other (income) expenses: Other income, net (1,205,665 ) (542,215 ) Finance costs 9,008 13,387 Total other (income) expenses (1,196,657 ) (528,828 ) Income (loss) before provision for income taxes (6,078,958 ) 3,847,104 Current income tax expense (recovery) (57,589 ) 649,305 Deferred income tax expense (recovery) (1,373,498 ) 443,023 Total income tax expenses (recovery) (1,431,087 ) 1,092,328 Net income (loss) (4,647,871 ) 2,754,776 Total comprehensive income (loss) (4,647,871 ) 2,754,776 Basic & diluted net earnings per share (0.11 ) 0.07 Weighted average number of shares of common stock-basic 41,634,000 40,000,000 Weighted average number of shares of common stock-diluted 41,714,000 40,000,000

ARMLOGI HOLDING CORP.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2024 AND 2023 (UNAUDITED)

(US$, except share data, or otherwise noted) For The

Three Months Ended

September 30,

2024 For The

Three Months Ended

September 30,

2023 US$ US$ Unaudited Unaudited Cash Flows from Operating Activities: Net income (loss) (4,647,871 ) 2,754,776 Adjustments for items not affecting cash: Depreciation of property and equipment and right-of-use financial assets 617,166 433,366 Amortization 8,829 8,829 Non-cash operating leases expense 2,682,178 423,085 Current estimated credit loss 126,936 (335,336 ) Accretion of finance lease liabilities 9,008 13,387 Deferred income taxes (1,373,498 ) 443,022 Interest income (33,736 ) - Changes in operating assets and liabilities Accounts receivable and other receivables 160,623 569,051 Other current assets (250,770 ) (51,242 ) Other non-current assets (106,085 ) - Prepaid expenses 316,745 (98,833 ) Accounts payable & accrued liabilities (1,927,718 ) (2,130,478 ) Contract liabilities 498,249 (8,966 ) Income tax payable (57,589 ) 649,306 Accrued payroll liabilities 374,429 391,453 Net cash (used in) provided from operating activities (3,603,104 ) 3,061,420 Cash Flows from Investing Activities: Purchase of property and equipment (1,353,297 ) (1,145,104 ) Loan disbursement (1,000,000 ) (1,019,559 ) Proceeds from loan repayments 1,036,705 - Net cash used in investing activities (1,316,592 ) (2,164,663 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities: Net proceeds received from (repaid to) related parties - 491,978 Proceeds (lend to) from related parties - 511,353 Repayments of finance lease liabilities (44,839 ) (54,938 ) Deferred issuance costs for initial public offering - (104,049 ) Capital contributions from stockholders - 95,000 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (44,839 ) 939,344 Net increase (decrease) in cash and restricted cash (4,964,535 ) 1,836,101 Cash and restricted cash, beginning of year 9,950,384 6,558,099 Cash and restricted cash, end of year 4,985,849 8,394,200

