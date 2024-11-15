Today Is A Major Deadline To File 990 Series Forms: Tax990 Offers A Reliable Solution For Last-Minute Filing

ROCK HILL, SC and CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2024 / Today, November 15, 2024, is a major 990 deadline for nonprofits nationwide. For tax-exempt organizations, timely filing is essential for regulatory compliance and upholding transparency and trust within their communities. Missing this critical deadline could result in costly penalties and even the loss of tax-exempt status.

Tax990 is a trusted e-filing platform explicitly designed to support nonprofit organizations in meeting their Form 990 filing responsibilities. With user-friendly, accurate tools, Tax990 helps nonprofits, CPAs, and tax preparers file 990 with confidence even at the last minute and maintain compliance with the IRS.

Organizations Facing Today's Deadline

The IRS requires that nonprofit organizations submit their 990 forms by the 15th day of the 5th month after their tax year ends.

For organizations in a fiscal year from July 1 to June 30 , their 990 filing deadline falls today.

The deadline also applies to organizations that filed an extension via Form 8868 , extending their original due date from May 15, 2024, to November 15, 2024.

990 Forms Required to Be Filed by This Deadline

Nonprofit organizations are required to file different variants of Form 990 based on their income and classification. Here's a breakdown:

Form 990-N: For organizations with gross receipts of $50,000 or less.

Form 990-EZ: For organizations with gross receipts under $200,000 and assets below $500,000.

Form 990: For organizations with gross receipts of $200,000 or more or assets of $500,000 or more.

Form 990-PF: Required for organizations classified as private foundations.

Form 990-T: Required for organizations with unrelated business income $1000 or more.

How Tax990 Simplifies Last-Minute Form 990 Filing

Tax990 offers nonprofits an efficient, user-friendly platform to navigate the 990 filing process quickly and accurately. With built-in tools tailored to nonprofit filing needs.

Key features include:

Automatic Inclusion of Schedules at No Extra Cost

Tax990 automatically includes all required schedules, ensuring compliance and saving organizations time and effort manually selecting schedules.

Flexible Filing Options

Tax990 provides both direct-form entry and an interview-style process, allowing organizations to choose whichever filing method suits their needs best.

Internal Audit Check for IRS Compliance

To prevent rejections, Tax990's Internal Audit Check verifies each form based on IRS Business Rules, identifying common errors and flagging missing information.

Free Retransmission for Rejected Returns

If the IRS rejects a return, Tax990 allows clients to correct and retransmit the filing at no additional cost.

Reviewers and Approvers

Clients can share the return with board members or other stakeholders for final review and approval before submission, ensuring that the filing is accurate and complete.

Amendment and Prior Year Support

Tax990 offers support for amending returns and accessing prior year filings, helping organizations maintain accurate and compliant records.

Bulk Upload

This feature simplifies the process by allowing certain filing information to be uploaded at once, saving time for large organizations.

Copy Return

Clients who have already filed 990 forms with Tax990 for previous years can easily copy data from previous returns to reduce redundant data entry.

Instant IRS Notifications

Organizations can receive immediate notifications on the status of their 990 filings, keeping them updated every step of the way.

Live Customer Support

Tax990's dedicated customer support team is available to answer questions and provide assistance for extended deadline hours.

Special Features for CPAs and Tax Preparers

Tax990 also offers specialized support for CPAs and tax preparers, allowing them to enhance the filing efficiency of multiple clients. CPAs can add team members, assign filing responsibilities, and securely share completed forms with clients for review and approval prior to submission.

Tax Payment Option

Private foundations that are required to file Form 990-PF may need to pay certain excise taxes with the IRS. These organizations can make tax their tax payments with TaxBandits EFTPS Payment solution, the sister product of Tax990.

About Tax990

Tax 990 is the premier, IRS-authorized e-file provider of nonprofit tax forms. Tax990 provides solutions for nonprofits that are required to file Form 990-N , 990-EZ , 990 , 990-PF , 990-T , California Form CA-199 , 8868 , 1120-POL and 8038-CP with the IRS. With advanced features and affordable pricing, the goal of Tax990 is to help nonprofits file easily so they can continue to keep doing well.

About SPAN Enterprises

Based in Rock Hill, South Carolina, SPAN Enterprises has been developing industry-leading software solutions for IRS e-filing and business management tools for over a decade.

The SPAN Enterprises portfolio of products includes TaxBandits, Tax990, ACAwise, ExpressExtension, 123PayStubs, and TruckLogics.

