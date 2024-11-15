The "United Kingdom Prefabricated Construction Industry Business and Investment Opportunities Databook 100+ KPIs, Market Size Forecast by End Markets, Precast Products, and Precast Materials Q1 2024 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The prefabricated construction industry in United Kingdom is expected to grow by 5.2% to reach GBP 17.31 billion in 2024. The growth momentum is expected to continue over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 4.7% during 2024-2028. The prefabricated construction output in the country is expected to reach GBP 20.78 billion by 2028.

This market intelligence report provides a detailed view of market opportunities in the prefabricated building construction industry with over 100+ KPIs, covering end markets, prefabricated/precast materials, and products in United Kingdom. This is a databook offering, which primarily provides data-centric analysis with charts and tables.

The medium to long-term growth story in United Kingdom remains intact. The prefabricated construction industry in United Kingdom is expected to grow steadily over the next four quarters.

The prefabricated construction industry is expected to record steady growth over the medium term in the United Kingdom. Firms are expanding their manufacturing capacity both in the domestic and global markets. MMY Global, for instance, announced that the firm is investing US$6.1 million to set up a manufacturing facility in West Louisville, in the United States in February 2024.

However, due to growing losses amid an uncertain economic environment, some of the firms like TopHat have put their expansion projects on hold indefinitely. NHS, on the other hand, has expanded the modular building framework to cover new sectors in the United Kingdom. This will aid market growth over the medium term. Overall, the publisher maintains a positive growth outlook for the prefabricated construction market over the next three to four years.

United Kingdom-based modular housing firms are expanding their manufacturing capacity in the domestic and global markets

With the market poised for accelerated growth over the next five years, United Kingdom-based prefabricated construction firms are planning to expand their manufacturing capabilities. As a result, firms are investing millions of dollars into the development of new facilities in markets like the United Kingdom and the United States.

MMY Global, based in the United Kingdom, announced that the firm is investing US$6.1 million to set up a manufacturing facility in West Louisville, in the United States in February 2024. This is the first manufacturing unit for the UK-based firm in the United States. The firm, notably, has received a grant of US$500,000 from the Louisville Metro Government to open the facility on Beech Street. With the new manufacturing facility, the firm will be able to produce up to 500 units per year, having an opportunity to grow this to 1,000 units annually. The production at the Louisville facility is expected to commence later in 2024.

Drywall Steel Sections, which manufactures light gauge steel framing for the construction industry (including modular housing), also moved into a new factory in Ettingshall, Wolverhampton. The expansion of the factory follows a £7.59 million investment from the West Midlands Combined Authority (WMCA),

NHS has expanded the modular buildings framework to cover new sectors in the United Kingdom

As many as 21 specialized firms are competing for spots on the new NHS Shared Business Services (SBS) modular building framework. This revamped framework is expanding to include new sectors and is expected to double its workload to an impressive £3.6 billion over the next four years.

The updated framework offers a major growth opportunity for modular specialists and access to new, previously unexplored sectors. This expansion is likely to attract joint venture bids from leading modular companies, similar to how industry giants like Kier and McAvoy succeeded with the Crown Commercial Services partnership awarded in 2023.

The NHS SBS Modular Building 3 framework is structured to cover a wide range of sectors, giving developers the chance to demonstrate their expertise and grow their businesses. It includes everything from new construction projects to residential hire and lease options, providing diverse opportunities for firms aiming to establish themselves in the public sector.

TopHat has postponed the opening of its new facility on hold indefinitely in the United Kingdom

TopHat, in March 2024, announced that it was indefinitely postponing the opening of the new manufacturing facility in Corby. The firm has invested millions of dollars into the development of that factory and it was intended to help the firm in expanding its production capacity from 800 a year to 4,800 annually. The firm was also hoping to leverage the new facility to turn profitable, from the current losses, over the medium term.

The manufacturing plant, on the new Magna Park Development, was initially slated to commence production in 2023. However, it has been delayed to an unspecified date in 2024. The firm also placed an order for 59 manufacturing robots. But none has been delivered yet. The unstable market conditions are among the factors that have forced TopHat to put the project on hold.

The announcement comes a few weeks after the firm laid off 70 people, which is about a third of its total workforce, at its Dove Valley factory. Based on the most recent accounts, TopHat shows a £20m pre-tax loss on £10m of sales. The firm, in November 2023, also received a £15m government loan from Homes England.

Scope

United Kingdom by Building Construction Sector

Residential

Single-Family

Multi Family

Commercial

Office

Retail

Hospitality

Other

Institutional

Industrial

United Kingdom by Prefabrication Methods

Panelised construction

Modular (Volumetric) construction

Hybrid (Semi-volumetric) construction

United Kingdom by Prefabricated Material

Aluminum

Wood

Iron Steel

Concrete

Glass

Other

United Kingdom by Prefabricated Product

Building Superstructure

Roof Construction

Floor Construction

Interior Room Modules

Exterior Walls

Columns Beams

Other

United Kingdom by Prefabricated Product

Aluminum (Building Superstructure, Roof Construction, Floor Construction, Interior Room Modules, Exterior Walls, Columns Beams, Other)

Wood (Building Superstructure, Roof Construction, Floor Construction, Interior Room Modules, Exterior Walls, Columns Beams, Other)

Iron Steel (Building Superstructure, Roof Construction, Floor Construction, Interior Room Modules, Exterior Walls, Columns Beams, Other)

Concrete (Building Superstructure, Roof Construction, Floor Construction, Interior Room Modules, Exterior Walls, Columns Beams, Other)

Glass (Building Superstructure, Roof Construction, Floor Construction, Interior Room Modules, Exterior Walls, Columns Beams, Other)

Other (Building Superstructure, Roof Construction, Floor Construction, Interior Room Modules, Exterior Walls, Columns Beams, Other)

United Kingdom by Prefabrication Construction Sector

Residential (Building Superstructure, Roof Construction, Floor Construction, Interior Room Modules, Exterior Walls, Columns Beams, Other)

Commercial (Building Superstructure, Roof Construction, Floor Construction, Interior Room Modules, Exterior Walls, Columns Beams, Other)

Industrial (Building Superstructure, Roof Construction, Floor Construction, Interior Room Modules, Exterior Walls, Columns Beams, Other)

Institutional (Building Superstructure, Roof Construction, Floor Construction, Interior Room Modules, Exterior Walls, Columns Beams, Other)

Reasons to buy

In-depth Understanding of Prefabricated/Precast Construction Market Dynamics: Understand market opportunity, industry dynamics, key trends and drivers across 50+ market segments.

Deeper Segmentation of Prefabricated Product Analysis: Market size and forecast by prefabricated products, materials, and construction sectors.

Develop Market Specific Strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities to formulate your strategy; assess market specific key trends, drivers and risks in prefabricated/precast construction industry in United Kingdom.

Comparable Data: Get detailed and comparable data for the prefabricated/precast market size. The research methodology is based on industry best practices. Its unbiased analysis leverages a proprietary analytics platform to offer a detailed view on emerging business and investment market opportunities.

Key Topics Covered:

1. About this Report

1.1. Research Methodology

1.2. Definitions

1.3. Disclaimer

2. United Kingdom Prefabricated Construction Industry Market Size and Forecast, 2019 2028

3. United Kingdom Prefabricated Building Construction Market Dynamics by Prefabrication Methods

3.1. United Kingdom Market Share Trend Analysis by Type of Prefabricated Construction, 2019 2028

3.2. Panelised Prefabricated Construction Market Size and Forecast, 2019 2028

3.3. Modular (Volumetric) Prefabricated Construction Market Size and Forecast, 2019 2028

3.4. Hybrid Prefabricated Construction Market Size and Forecast, 2019 2028

4. United Kingdom Prefabricated Product Demand Analysis and Outlook

4.1. United Kingdom Market Share Trend Analysis by Prefabricated Product, 2019 2028

4.2. Prefabricated Building Superstructure Market Size and Forecast, 2019 2028

4.3. Prefabricated Roof Market Size and Forecast, 2019 2028

4.4. Prefabricated Floor Market Size and Forecast, 2019 2028

4.5. Prefabricated Interior Room Modules Market Size and Forecast, 2019 2028

4.6. Prefabricated Exterior Walls Market Size and Forecast, 2019 2028

4.7. Prefabricated Columns Beams Market Size and Forecast, 2019 2028

4.8. Other Prefabricated Products Market Size and Forecast, 2019 2028

5. United Kingdom Prefabricated Material Demand Analysis and Outlook

5.1. United Kingdom Market Share Trend Analysis by Prefabricated Material, 2019 2028

5.2. Iron Steel in Prefabricated Building Construction Market Size and Forecast, 2019 2028

5.3. Concrete in Prefabricated Building Construction Market Size and Forecast, 2019 2028

5.4. Wood in Prefabricated Building Construction Market Size and Forecast, 2019 2028

5.5. Aluminum in Prefabricated Building Construction Market Size and Forecast, 2019 2028

5.6. Glass in Prefabricated Building Construction Market Size and Forecast, 2019 2028

5.7. Other Material in Prefabricated Building Construction Market Size and Forecast, 2019 2028

6. United Kingdom Prefabricated Market Dynamics and Outlook by Construction Sector

6.1. United Kingdom Market Share Trend Analysis by Construction Sector, 2019 2028

6.2. Residential Prefabricated Construction Market Size and Forecast, 2019 2028

6.3. Commercial Prefabricated Construction Market Size and Forecast, 2019 2028

6.4. Industrial Prefabricated Construction Market Size and Forecast, 2019 2028

6.5. Institutional Prefabricated Construction Market Size and Forecast, 2019 2028

7. United Kingdom Residential Prefabricated Construction Market Dynamics and Outlook

7.1. United Kingdom Market Share Trend Analysis by Residential Construction Sector, 2019 2028

7.2. Single-Family Prefabricated Construction Market Size and Forecast, 2019 2028

7.3. Multi-Family Prefabricated Construction Market Size and Forecast, 2019 2028

8. United Kingdom Commercial Prefabricated Construction Market Dynamics and Outlook

8.1. United Kingdom Market Share Trend Analysis by Commercial Construction Sector, 2019 2028

8.2. Office Prefabricated Construction Market Size and Forecast, 2019 2028

8.3. Retail Prefabricated Construction Market Size and Forecast, 2019 2028

8.4. Hospitality Prefabricated Construction Market Size and Forecast, 2019 2028

8.5. Other Commercial Prefabricated Construction Market Size and Forecast, 2019 2028

9. United Kingdom Residential Construction Demand Analysis and Outlook by Prefabricated Products

9.1. Residential Construction Market Share Analysis by Prefabricated Products, 2019 2028

9.2. Building Superstructure Demand in Residential Construction Market Size and Forecast, 2019 2028

9.3. Roof Demand in Residential Construction Market Size and Forecast, 2019 2028

9.4. Floor Demand in Residential Construction Market Size and Forecast, 2019 2028

9.5. Interior Room Modules Demand in Residential Construction Market Size and Forecast, 2019 2028

9.6. Exterior Walls Demand in Residential Construction Market Size and Forecast, 2019 2028

9.7. Columns Beams Demand in Residential Construction Market Size and Forecast, 2019 2028

10. United Kingdom Commercial Construction Demand Analysis and Outlook by Prefabricated Products

10.1. Commercial Construction Market Share Analysis by Prefabricated Products, 2019 2028

10.2. Building Superstructure Demand in Commercial Construction Market Size and Forecast, 2019 2028

10.3. Roof Demand in Commercial Construction Market Size and Forecast, 2019 2028

10.4. Floor Demand in Commercial Construction Market Size and Forecast, 2019 2028

10.5. Interior Room Modules Demand in Commercial Construction Market Size and Forecast, 2019 2028

10.6. Exterior Walls Demand in Commercial Construction Market Size and Forecast, 2019 2028

10.7. Columns Beams Demand in Commercial Construction Market Size and Forecast, 2019 2028

11. United Kingdom Industrial Construction Demand Analysis and Outlook by Prefabricated Products

11.1. Industrial Construction Market Share Analysis by Prefabricated Products, 2019 2028

11.2. Building Superstructure Demand in Industrial Construction Market Size and Forecast, 2019 2028

11.3. Roof Demand in Industrial Construction Market Size and Forecast, 2019 2028

11.4. Floor Demand in Industrial Construction Market Size and Forecast, 2019 2028

11.5. Interior Room Modules Demand in Industrial Construction Market Size and Forecast, 2019 2028

11.6. Exterior Walls Demand in Industrial Construction Market Size and Forecast, 2019 2028

11.7. Columns Beams Demand in Industrial Construction Market Size and Forecast, 2019 2028

12. United Kingdom Institutional Construction Demand Analysis and Outlook by Prefabricated Products

12.1. Institutional Construction Market Share Analysis by Prefabricated Products, 2019 2028

12.2. Building Superstructure Demand in Institutional Construction Market Size and Forecast, 2019 2028

12.3. Roof Demand in Institutional Construction Market Size and Forecast, 2019 2028

12.4. Floor Demand in Institutional Construction Market Size and Forecast, 2019 2028

12.5. Interior Room Modules Demand in Institutional Construction Market Size and Forecast, 2019 2028

12.6. Exterior Walls Demand in Institutional Construction Market Size and Forecast, 2019 2028

12.7. Columns Beams Demand in Institutional Construction Market Size and Forecast, 2019 2028

13. United Kingdom Prefabricated Building Superstructure Demand Analysis by Material

13.1. Building Superstructure Demand Market Share Analysis by Prefabricated Material, 2019 2028

13.2. Building Superstructure Demand by Iron Steel Market Size and Forecast, 2019 2028

13.3. Building Superstructure Demand by Concrete Market Size and Forecast, 2019 2028

13.4. Building Superstructure Demand by Wood Market Size and Forecast, 2019 2028

13.5. Building Superstructure Demand by Aluminum Market Size and Forecast, 2019 2028

13.6. Building Superstructure Demand by Other Materials Market Size and Forecast, 2019 2028

14. United Kingdom Prefabricated Roof Demand Analysis by Material

14.1. Roof Demand Market Share Analysis by Prefabricated Material, 2019 2028

14.2. Roof Demand by Iron Steel Market Size and Forecast, 2019 2028

14.3. Roof Demand by Concrete Market Size and Forecast, 2019 2028

14.4. Roof Demand by Wood Market Size and Forecast, 2019 2028

14.5. Roof Demand by Aluminum Market Size and Forecast, 2019 2028

14.6. Roof Demand by Glass Market Size and Forecast, 2019 2028

14.7. Roof Demand by Other Materials Market Size and Forecast, 2019 2028

15. United Kingdom Prefabricated Floor Demand Analysis by Material

15.1. Floor Demand Market Share Analysis by Prefabricated Material, 2019 2028

15.2. Floor Demand by Iron Steel Market Size and Forecast, 2019 2028

15.3. Floor Demand by Concrete Market Size and Forecast, 2019 2028

15.4. Floor Demand by Glass Market Size and Forecast, 2019 2028

16. United Kingdom Prefabricated Interior Room Modules Demand Analysis by Material

16.1. Interior Room Modules Demand Market Share Analysis by Prefabricated Material, 2019 2028

16.2. Interior Room Modules Demand by Iron Steel Market Size and Forecast, 2019 2028

16.3. Interior Room Modules Demand by Concrete Market Size and Forecast, 2019 2028

16.4. Interior Room Modules Demand by Wood Market Size and Forecast, 2019 2028

16.5. Interior Room Modules Demand by Aluminum Market Size and Forecast, 2019 2028

16.6. Interior Room Modules Demand by Glass Market Size and Forecast, 2019 2028

16.7. Interior Room Modules Demand by Other Materials Market Size and Forecast, 2019 2028

17. United Kingdom Prefabricated Exterior Walls Demand Analysis by Material

17.1. Exterior Walls Demand Market Share Analysis by Prefabricated Material, 2019 2028

17.2. Exterior Walls Demand by Iron Steel Market Size and Forecast, 2019 2028

17.3. Exterior Walls Demand by Concrete Market Size and Forecast, 2019 2028

17.4. Exterior Walls Demand by Wood Market Size and Forecast, 2019 2028

17.5. Exterior Walls Demand by Aluminum Market Size and Forecast, 2019 2028

17.6. Exterior Walls Demand by Glass Market Size and Forecast, 2019 2028

17.7. Exterior Walls Demand by Other Materials Market Size and Forecast, 2019 2028

18. United Kingdom Prefabricated Columns and Beams Demand Analysis by Material

18.1. Columns and Beams Demand Market Share Analysis by Prefabricated Material, 2019 2028

18.2. Columns and Beams Demand by Iron Steel Market Size and Forecast, 2019 2028

18.3. Columns and Beams Demand by Concrete Market Size and Forecast, 2019 2028

18.4. Columns and Beams Demand by Wood Market Size and Forecast, 2019 2028

18.5. Columns and Beams Demand by Aluminum Market Size and Forecast, 2019 2028

19. Further Reading

19.1. About the Publisher

19.2. Related Research

19.3. Knowledge Center

