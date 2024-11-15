New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 15, 2024) - Hiring 4 Less, a leading provider of affordable overseas staffing solutions, proudly announces its position at #96 on the 2024 Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies. With over 1,000 satisfied clients, 35 dedicated recruiters, and a team of talented overseas employees, Hiring 4 Less is revolutionizing how U.S. businesses access and manage top global talent.

"Our approach at Hiring 4 Less allows businesses to grow faster and reduce overhead by leveraging a skilled, international workforce," says CEO Joel Neuman. "Being recognized by Inc. affirms our commitment to delivering high-quality, affordable staffing, enabling clients to scale without compromising on talent."

Cost-effective solutions with Built-In Oversight and Time Zone Alignment

Hiring 4 Less primarily sources virtual assistants from the Philippines and the Dominican Republic, where a dedicated team of 35 recruiters identifies top candidates for U.S. businesses. Each employee works in the client's time zone, ensuring seamless communication and productivity. Additionally, the company offers a robust monitoring program that includes regular screenshots of employees' work, giving clients peace of mind and full visibility into daily performance.

Serving Multiple Industries with Versatile Talent

Hiring 4 Less provides talent across various industries, including customer service, e-commerce, finance, healthcare, marketing, and technology. By sourcing versatile staff, the company supports clients in building the specialized teams they need to grow and stay competitive.

About Hiring 4 Less

Hiring 4 Less, headquartered in New York, specializes in sourcing affordable global talent to meet diverse business needs. By providing skilled overseas employees who work in the client's time zone and implementing monitoring programs for oversight, Hiring 4 Less delivers reliable, cost-effective staffing solutions that empower U.S. businesses to scale efficiently. With services across customer service, project management, bookkeeping, and more, Hiring 4 Less is reshaping the future of staffing. For more information visit the Hiring4Less.com.

