CHN Energy has connected the first phase of its 1 GW offshore solar project in China to the grid, marking progress on what it calls the world's largest open-sea solar array, capable of powering 2. 67 million urban residents upon completion. CHN Energy's Guohua Energy Investment Co. Ltd. has connected the first batch of PV units to the grid at its 1 GW open-sea offshore solar project, 8 km off Dongying in Shandong province, China. The project covers approximately 1,223 hectares and features 2,934 PV platforms installed using large-scale offshore steel truss platform fixed pile foundations. Each ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...