She Leads Media Wraps Successful 2024 Event, Announces Los Angeles Debut for April 2025 and NYC Return Next Fall

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2024 / Following the success of its recent event, She Leads Media is thrilled to announce its expansion to Los Angeles with a new event on April 25, 2025, at Hollywood Production Center, followed by the flagship NYC edition on Nov. 7, 2025, at Civic Hall. This expansion reflects the growing demand for She Leads Media's empowering, women-focused events and underscores the leadership of CEO Adrienne Garland as she grows She Leads Media's model to include a membership platform for continuous support, connection, and inspiration among women leaders.

The recent She Leads Media event, produced by Mikey Koffman and Endless Road Entertainment, drew significant attention and acclaim for its inspiring lineup of speakers and exclusive networking opportunities. Highlights included a VIP evening with Kirsten Jordan's team from Douglas Elliman, where attendees engaged with one of the industry's top real estate teams, and a "Pitch the Media" session, allowing participants to connect directly with key members of the press and refine their brand narratives with expert feedback. The event also featured empowering keynote speakers Julie Anderson, Diane Forster, and Marci Hopkins, whose insights resonated deeply with the audience. Notable panels focused on wellness and women's health, particularly the Wellness Panel sponsored by WINONA, where the CMO of Hers, Dr. Jessica Shepherd, and Medical Director of Winona, Dr. Cat Brown, shared holistic health strategies for women and discussed future wellness solutions tailored to women's unique needs. Attendees praised the panel for offering actionable advice and creating a supportive space emphasizing personalized care and wellness education, further cementing She Leads Media as a leader in empowering women across industries.

A key highlight of the event was Nicole Garrett, CEO of Under Pressure Hyperbarics, who spoke during the Inspirational Women: Success Stories and Fireside Chat panel. Garrett captivated the audience by sharing her journey in the wellness industry and discussing the profound benefits of hyperbaric therapy for both physical and mental health. She offered a forward-looking view of wellness trends, sharing insights on how hyperbaric therapy is poised to reshape self-care and wellness routines as more people recognize its transformative benefits. This impactful session was proudly supported by Keap, a key sponsor of the event, whose commitment to empowering entrepreneurs helped make the conversation possible.

Expanding the She Leads Media Model: New Membership Platform and Beyond

She Leads Media is taking its unique brand of women's empowerment and business insight even further, as Garland plans to broaden the media company's offerings with a membership platform in 2025. This new model will extend beyond the current She Leads Media podcasts, NYC events, and publishing efforts, premium content with virtual and in-person events, monthly webinars as well as a full suite of resources, including networking, coaching, educational content, and exclusive access.

"The response to our recent event has been overwhelming," said Adrienne Garland, CEO of She Leads Media. "Bringing She Leads Media to Los Angeles in April 2025 and returning to New York in November represents the next phase in our mission to provide women with an inclusive platform for knowledge, mentorship, and support. This expansion will help us connect even more women with the resources and connections they need to achieve their fullest potential."

Looking Forward: She Leads Media Los Angeles - April 25, 2025

The She Leads Media event in Los Angeles will feature a powerful lineup of speakers and panels designed to connect and inspire women on the West Coast and beyond. As Garland and her team prepare for this West Coast expansion, they plan an agenda that builds on the success of the recent NYC event, providing a space where women can share, learn, and collaborate in an environment that celebrates their unique contributions.

About Adrienne Garland

Adrienne Garland is the CEO of She Leads Media and a leading expert in women's entrepreneurship and leadership. Through She Leads Media, she produces influential podcasts and conferences that empower women. An adjunct professor of entrepreneurship at NYU, Tisch Center for Hospitality and Rice University, she also champions female voices as a dedicated book publisher. To learn more about sponsorship opportunities, upcoming events or ticket purchases, please visit She Leads Media.

About She Leads Media

Founded by Adrienne Garland, She Leads Media is a platform dedicated to empowering women in business through events, podcasts, and publishing. With an upcoming expansion into a membership model, She Leads Media offers a thriving community for women professionals, entrepreneurs, and leaders. Through its New York City and, soon, Los Angeles events, She Leads Media provides a space for women to connect, grow, and lead with confidence.

