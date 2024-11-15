New Orleans, Louisiana--(Newsfile Corp. - November 15, 2024) - Few locals realize that the world's longest-running investment event - christened "The Greatest Investment Show on Earth" by Money Magazine - is held each year in New Orleans.

This year, more than 1,000 investors will convene for the 50th Annual New Orleans Investment Conference. The four-day gathering will feature world-renowned speakers, panelists and educational sessions.

Founded in 1974, the conference ranks among the preeminent gatherings of private investors, attracting individuals from all 50 states and more than 35 countries. This year marks the 50th anniversary of the conference, which got its start advocating for the return of the right for individuals to own gold.

This year's conference will feature presentations from:

James Grant, Financial Journalist and Historian, Founder of Grant's Interest Rate Observer George Gammon, entrepreneur and popular macroeconomic commentator Rick Rule, famed resource investor and founder of Sprott US Holdings Danielle DiMartino Booth, CEO & Chief Strategist, QI Research Brent Johnson, widely followed contrarian fund manager Jim Iuorio, renowned trader and financial media personality Peter Boockvar, market economist and CNBC commentator James Lavish, macro analyst and Managing Partner of the Bitcoin Opportunity Fund Brien Lundin, editor and publisher of Gold Newsletter, the world's longest-running investment advisory

Dozens more of today's top experts will also give attendees timely strategies and specific tips that allow them to profit during these volatile and uncertain times.

WHERE

Hilton New Orleans Riverside, Grand Salon A-D (Exhibit Hall)

WHEN

November 20 - 23, 2024. Click here for the conference schedule.

Exhibit Hall Hours: Thursday, Nov. 21: 9:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22: 9:30 a.m. - 4:45 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23: 9:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.



