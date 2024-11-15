Barinthus Biotherapeutics: Barinthus Bio Announces Results From Ongoing Phase 2b Chronic Hepatitis B Trial, Including Achievement of Functional Cure and HBsAb Seroconversion

Eight participants achieved HBsAg loss at any time.

Two participants met criteria for functional cure.

Two participants who discontinued NUC therapy seroconverted to HBsAb positivity.

OXFORD, United Kingdom, Nov. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc (NASDAQ: BRNS), today announced the most significant data so far from the ongoing Phase 2b HBV003 clinical trial. The data will be presented by Dr. Chun-Jen Liu as an oral presentation on November 18, 2024, at 17:30 PT at the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD) - The Liver Meeting® 2024. Barinthus Bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel immunotherapeutic candidates that guide T cells to control disease.

The HBV003 study (NCT05343481) is fully recruited with a total of 121 participants, including 69 participants who had entered the trial with HBsAg levels below 200 IU/mL. The study is evaluating different dosing regimens of VTP-300 in combination with low-dose nivolumab, an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody. The new data showed that as of data cut off, eight participants were reported with complete HBsAg loss (defined as HBsAg levels below the lower limit of quantitation [ Uniquely, two of the eight participants with HBsAg loss, became positive for anti-hepatitis B antibodies (HBsAb) that they did not have before, including one of those who met functional cure criteria. The data from this ongoing study indicate that stronger responses may happen in participants treated with the combination of VTP-300 and a low dose of the anti-PD1 antibody nivolumab (Groups 1 and 2). "Sustained HBsAg loss has proven to be the largest hurdle in getting chronic hepatitis B patients to functional cure," said Dr. Chun-Jen Liu, investigator on HBV003 and Director of the Hepatitis Research Center and Clinical Trial Center, National Taiwan University Hospital, Taiwan. "The data we are seeing with VTP-300 is unique because they indicate a durable loss of HBsAg in participants, including two who met the criteria for functional cure. Although the study is still ongoing, these early data may bring us a step closer to potentially allowing some patients with chronic hepatitis B to come off antiviral treatment without their chronic hepatitis B progressing." 40 participants, with HBsAg below 200 IU/mL at screening, who had reached Day 169 were assessed for nucleos(t)ide analogue (NUC) discontinuation. The data showed the following:

24 were eligible for NUC discontinuation.

Eight achieved HBsAg loss at any time, two of whom achieved it after Day 169.

Nine participants chose to discontinue NUCs. 66% (n=6/9) remained off NUC therapy, five for more than six months. Two of these six have met the criteria for functional cure. Two of these six seroconverted to HBsAb positivity. Follow up is continuing with the remaining participants to assess if they will meet functional cure criteria.

Durable HBsAg declines were observed in all treatment groups, consistent with data previously presented at the European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL) Congress, in June 2024.

Preliminary safety data indicate that VTP-300 in combination with low-dose nivolumab was generally well tolerated with no treatment-related SAEs observed or reported as of data cut off.

"These Phase 2 data are incredibly encouraging and highlight the ability of VTP-300 to stimulate the immune response and induce sustained reductions in HBsAg to the point of meeting functional cure criteria," said Dr. Nadege Pelletier, Chief Scientific Officer of Barinthus Bio. "Moreover, the finding that one of the participants meeting functional cure criteria had antibodies against hepatitis B is promising as HBsAb positivity is associated with long-term control of the infection by the immune system."