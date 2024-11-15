THIRA Health Welcomes Patricia Charles-Heathers, Ph.D., MPA, as New Executive Director

Seasoned Behavioral Health Leader Joins THIRA Health, Strengthening Commitment to Comprehensive Mental Health Care for Women and Adolescents

BELLEVUE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2024 / THIRA Health is pleased to announce the appointment of Patricia Charles-Heathers, Ph.D., MPA, as its new Executive Director. With over 30 years of experience in behavioral health, human services, and public administration, Dr. Charles-Heathers brings a wealth of knowledge and a passion for transformative leadership to her role at THIRA Health. She will oversee the organization's operational and clinical programs, enhancing its mission to provide comprehensive, empathetic mental health care to women and adolescents.

Dr. Charles-Heathers joins THIRA Health with an impressive background, having served as Chief Operations Officer for Friends of Youth, Director of the Health Department for Multnomah County, and Director of Health and Human Services for El Dorado County. Her career has been defined by her dedication to building strategic, system-focused operational structures that empower staff and optimize client care. She holds a Bachelor's Degree in Psychology, Master's Degrees in Substance Abuse Counseling and Public Administration, and a Doctoral Degree in Clinical and Organizational Psychology.

"We are thrilled to welcome Patricia to THIRA Health," said Dr. Mehri Moore, CEO and founder of THIRA Health. "Her experience in behavioral health, coupled with her strategic leadership in both public and non-profit sectors, makes her a tremendous asset to our team. We look forward to her insights as we continue to innovate and expand our services."

Originally from Trinidad and Tobago, Dr. Charles-Heathers began her career in the banking industry before discovering her true calling in mental health and social services. Her cross-disciplinary experience gives her a unique perspective on creating effective, compassionate systems that benefit individuals, families, and communities. A long-time advocate for mental health and well-being, Dr. Charles-Heathers has also been a dedicated adjunct professor for over 17 years, sharing her expertise with future leaders in the field.

Dr. Charles-Heathers is known for her commitment to nurturing supportive and empowering work environments. "At THIRA Health, I'm excited to collaborate with a team equally passionate about quality mental health care. Together, we'll continue building on the organization's exceptional reputation, ensuring that each individual who walks through our doors receives the comprehensive and compassionate care they deserve," she stated.

Her role will be integral to THIRA Health's ongoing efforts to support individuals dealing with complex mental health conditions. Under her leadership, the organization will continue to provide cutting-edge treatment modalities, including dialectical behavior therapy (DBT) and integrative care approaches, tailored specifically for women and young adults.

As Dr. Charles-Heathers steps into her new role, THIRA Health looks forward to an exciting future. Her vision and dedication align with the organization's commitment to fostering mental wellness and empowerment through high-quality, accessible care.

