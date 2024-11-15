Hop-on, Inc.: Digitalage Set to Disrupt $550 Billion News and Social Media Markets With Accelerated Platform Launch and Strategic Addition of Industry Leader Jeff Lerner to Advisory Board

Company Targets Unmet Needs in Hyper-Local News and Social Media, Aiming to Capture Significant Market Share

TEMECULA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2024 / Hop-on, Inc. (OTC PINK:HPNN), a leading U.S.-based company specializing in electronics, distributed software, and telecommunications hardware and services, today announced that its subsidiary Digitalage is fast-tracking the launch of its groundbreaking social media platform. In a bold move set to shake up the industry, Digitalage is also welcoming Jeff Lerner, a seasoned executive with a stellar track record, to its Advisory Board.

Meet Jeff Lerner: A Catalyst for Exponential Growth

Jeff Lerner's appointment to the Advisory Board is a strategic move that signals Digitalage's serious intent to dominate the market.

Highlights of Jeff Lerner's Accomplishments:

Early Google Executive : Pioneered the Inside Sales Team for Latin America, contributing to Google's global expansion.

Revenue Accelerator : At Prime Visibility/WPromote, revenue increased significantly and a lucrative acquisition was facilitated.

Innovator at Cricket Wireless/AT&T : Restructured digital media strategies, reducing acquisition costs by 71% and earning the "Annual Award of Excellence."

Visionary Leader at Flock Freight : Grew the sales pipeline by over 600%, secured substantial venture capital, and earned the CNBC Disruptor 50 award.

Entrepreneurial Success : Founder and CEO of Misnomer.co , leading global clients to new heights through his Fractional CMO practice.

Impressive Track Record : Over $390 million secured in venture capital, three successful acquisitions totaling nearly $2 billion, and more than $500 million in revenue generated.

Community Leader: Serves on the Board of Directors for a local youth organization, underscoring his commitment to social responsibility.

Jeff Lerner stated:

"Joining Digitalage is an opportunity to be part of something truly transformative. The platform's vision aligns perfectly with the current demands of the market. I am excited to contribute my experience to accelerate growth and create significant value for investors, users, and content creators alike."

Peter Michaels, CEO of Hop-on and Digitalage, commented:

"We are on the cusp of a paradigm shift in how news and social media intersect. By bringing on top-tier talent like Jeff Lerner, we're not just joining the conversation-we're leading it. Digitalage is uniquely positioned to fill the void left by failing legacy media and to redefine user engagement in a market worth over $550 billion."

For anything to stand the test of time, it must evolve. Welcome to the evolution.

Capturing a Slice of a $550 Billion Market

The convergence of the news industry, valued at approximately $152 billion, and the social, entertainment, and communications sectors, expected to exceed $400 billion, presents an unprecedented opportunity. Digitalage aims to disrupt these markets by addressing the glaring gaps in hyper-local and timely news reporting and delivering content across all formats in a way that has yet to be done.

Why Now:

Untapped Market Potential : Digitalage is targeting a massive, underserved segment in the media landscape.

Innovative Technology : The platform's advanced features are set to outpace competitors, offering a unique value proposition.

Strategic Leadership : Adding Jeff Lerner brings invaluable expertise and credibility, enhancing investor confidence.

Revenue Growth Opportunities : With multi-party payouts available from day one, the monetization strategy is robust and immediate.

Market Timing: As consumers increasingly demand personalized, trustworthy content, Digitalage is launching at the perfect moment to capitalize on this shift.

Revolutionary Platform Features

Digitalage is not just another social media platform; it's a comprehensive ecosystem designed to empower users and creators alike. Key features include:

Mutual Benefit Algorithms : Eliminating artificial virality to ensure authentic content reaches the right audience.

Deep Content Analysis with Real-Time Insights : Equipping creators with actionable data to optimize engagement and performance.

Brand- and Family-Safe Content Classification : Building trust with users and advertisers through automatic content suitability assessments.

Bias and Echo Chamber Countermeasures : Promoting diversity of thought by intelligently curating content.

Immediate Multi-Party Payouts : Streamlining revenue sharing to incentivize quality content creation.

Trusted Age and Identity Verification : Enhancing platform integrity and user safety.

Transparent User Personas: Allowing granular control over digital identities and community interactions.

Digitalage is not just entering the market; it's redefining it. The company is poised for explosive growth with a strategic vision, innovative technology, and a leadership team unmatched in experience and expertise.

Peter Michaels emphasized:

"The public looking for the next big opportunity should keep a close eye on Digitalage. Our platform addresses critical gaps in the market with innovative and scalable solutions. With Jeff on board, we're confident we're assembling the best team to execute our ambitious plans and deliver exceptional returns."

