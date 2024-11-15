Portuguese researchers say that raw materials are not a major concern for the European supply chain, while Mibgas Derivatives and DH2 Energy have launched the Iberian Peninsula's first renewable hydrogen auction. Universidade de Lisboa researchers have found that most raw materials pose little threat to hydrogen technology implementation in Europe, but iridium is a critical element. They said in their paper, "Strategic raw material requirements for large-scale hydrogen production in Portugal and European Union," that its scarcity could hinder the widespread use of proton exchange membrane electrolyzers, ...

