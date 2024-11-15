Anzeige
Freitag, 15.11.2024
Strategische Partnerschaft für sichere KI- und Quantentechnologie im Gesundheitswesen
WKN: A403PB | ISIN: US5020745031 | Ticker-Symbol: 1YJA
NASDAQ
15.11.24
18:20 Uhr
2,790 US-Dollar
+0,140
+5,28 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LM FUNDING AMERICA INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LM FUNDING AMERICA INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
15.11.2024 18:14 Uhr
97 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

LM Funding America Inc. to Present at November 21st Virtual Investor Summit Microcap Event

Finanznachrichten News

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2024 / LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) ("LM Funding" or the "Company"), a cryptocurrency mining and technology-based specialty finance company announced that it will be participating in November 21st Virtual Investor Summit Microcap Event. The Company will be available for 1-on-1 meetings throughout the day in addition to their presentation.

Event: Q4 Investor Summit
Presentation Time: 12:00pm - 12:30pm ET
Location: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3075/51676

  • The theme is 40 micro-cap companies with a catalyst and/or strong performance in the current market.

  • Take a deep dive with the best Investors in MicroCap

  • Live Q & A

  • Complimentary to Qualified Investors. Please REGISTER HERE.

About the Investor Summit

The Investor Summit is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. Founded in 2015.

Contact:
Fred Rockwell
fred@investorsummitgroup.com
Investor Summit Group

About LM Funding America

LM Funding America, Inc., (Nasdaq: LMFA) and its subsidiaries are a cryptocurrency mining business that commenced Bitcoin mining operations in September 2022. The Company also operates a technology-based specialty finance company that provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois, by funding a certain portion of the Associations' rights to delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," and "project" and other similar words and expressions are intended to signify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and conditions but rather are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Some of these risks and uncertainties are identified in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and its other filings with the SEC, which are available at www.sec.gov. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, uncertainty created by the risks of operating in the cryptocurrency mining business, uncertainty in the cryptocurrency mining business in general, problems with hosting vendors in the mining business, the capacity of our Bitcoin mining machines and our related ability to purchase power at reasonable prices, the ability to finance our planned cryptocurrency mining operations, our ability to acquire new accounts in our specialty finance business at appropriate prices, the potential need for additional capital in the future, changes in governmental regulations that affect our ability to collect sufficient amounts on defaulted consumer receivables, changes in the credit or capital markets, changes in interest rates, negative press regarding the debt collection industry, and the risk of pandemics such as the COVID-10 pandemic. The occurrence of any of these risks and uncertainties could have a material adverse effect on our business, financial condition, and results of operations.

Contact:

Crescendo Communications, LLC
Tel: (212) 671-1020
Email: LMFA@crescendo-ir.com

SOURCE: LM Funding America



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
