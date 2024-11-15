



DUBAI, Nov 16, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Quranium, the Layer 1 DLT and DeQUIP (Decentralized Quantum-Uncrackable Infrastructure Protocol) setting a new standard for secure, scalable, and accessible blockchain technology, has today launched its Core Layer (L1) Testnet, along with QSafe, a quantum-secure crypto wallet purpose-built for an era of unprecedented security demands.QSafe, an uncrackable, decentralized crypto wallet to interact with the Quranium blockchain, is available now for early adopters, who can claim test QRN tokens through the Quranium Faucet (available at faucet.quranium.org). This will enable them to explore QSafe's functionality while positioning themselves for future ecosystem rewards and incentives planned for January 2025 and beyond.QSafe and the Quranium Core Layer (L1) Testnet will provide users with access to a secure ecosystem where test QRN tokens can be claimed, blockchain activities validated through QRNScan, and wallet functionality tested all within a system built to be uncrackable.As decentralized finance and blockchain adoption expand, so do the risks associated with conventional wallets, which rely on cryptographic methods that are vulnerable super-computational power. The security risks are not merely a concern for the future today's data and assets could already be exposed to data harvesting attacks, where adversaries collect encrypted data now to decrypt later with advanced quantum resources.QSafe Wallet: Features and Functionality for Early AdoptersQSafe is a decentralized, lightweight wallet available for download today. Similar to the functionality of Electrum in Bitcoin Core, QSafe allows users to securely create and manage wallets, send and receive test QRN tokens, and track transactions within the Quranium testnet. Download wallet at https://www.qsafewallet.com/Key Features Include:1. Uncrackable Quantum-Secure Architecture: Built on Quranium's Layer 1 protocol, QSafe incorporates quantum-resistant cryptographic algorithms, making it impervious to current and future supercomputing or quantum-enabled cracking attempts.2. Seed Phrase-Based Security: Users can create or import wallets using secure seed phrases, ensuring privacy and full control over their testnet assets.3. Lightweight Design: QSafe does not require users to download the entire Quranium blockchain, providing a fast, lightweight experience without sacrificing security or decentralization.4. Comprehensive Transaction Management: Users can send and receive test QRN tokens, track transaction histories, and view detailed blockchain metadata all within the wallet.5. Access to Testnet Incentives: Early adopters can claim test QRN tokens through the Quranium Faucet (available at https://faucet.quranium.org), enabling them to explore QSafe's functionality while positioning themselves for future ecosystem rewards.Core Features of the Quranium Core Layer (L1) TestnetThe Quranium Core Layer (L1) Testnet introduces users to a quantum-proof blockchain infrastructure designed to set a new benchmark in security and scalability. Key components include:1. Test QRN Faucet:Users can claim free test QRN tokens by visiting faucet.quranium.org and submitting their wallet addresses. Tokens are distributed securely, allowing users to test and interact with Quranium's uncrackable network. Available at https://faucet.quranium.org.2. QRNScan Blockchain Explorer:Quranium's blockchain explorer allows users to verify transactions, blocks, and metadata. QRNScan ensures transparency and provides detailed gas cost information for every activity on the network. Available at https://qrnscan.com/.Why QSafe is the Future of Blockchain SecurityBlockchain wallets and protocols have long relied on encryption standards like elliptic-curve cryptography (ECC), which are increasingly at risk of being compromised by the growing power of supercomputers and quantum computing. Unlike existing solutions, QSafe has been purpose-built to be uncrackable, ensuring user assets and data are protected against even the most advanced computational threats.How QSafe Outperforms Competitors:1. Uncrackable by Design: MetaMask, Trust Wallet, and similar wallets rely on elliptic-curve cryptography (ECC), leaving them vulnerable to cracking as quantum computing advances. Research warns there is a 1 in 7 chance public-key cryptosystems will be compromised by 2026 and a 1 in 2 chance by 2031 (Cybersecurity in a Quantum World, 2015). While Chainalysis reported $3 billion lost to crypto breaches in 2022, QSafe eliminates cryptographic risks, ensuring uncrackable security today and in the future.2. Designed for Long-Term Security: While other wallets prioritize immediate usability, QSafe positions itself as a trusted vault for digital assets, offering long-term peace of mind in a future-proofed ecosystem.3. Integrated Testnet Functionality: Unlike competitors, QSafe is tightly integrated with the Quranium testnet, enabling users to interact with a transparent and secure blockchain system through features like the faucet and QRNScan.4. Early Incentives for Adoption: QSafe rewards early adopters with airdrops planned for January 2025, creating immediate value for users participating in the testnet stage.Early Adoption IncentivesQSafe's launch is an invitation to early adopters to secure their place in Quranium's ecosystem. By downloading the wallet and engaging with the testnet, users will be eligible for exclusive airdrops in January 2025, alongside access to a blockchain infrastructure purpose-built to resist cracking attempts from current and future threats.'QSafe is more than a wallet it's a fortress for your digital assets," said Kapil Dhiman, CEO of Quranium. "By participating now, early adopters gain access to a quantum-secure system that is built to be uncrackable, while playing a vital role in shaping the future of blockchain security."How to Access and Use QSafeVisit: https://qsafewallet.com/1. Download the Wallet:QSafe(https://qsafewallet.com/) is available for download on Windows and Linux platforms, giving users immediate access to the Quranium Core Layer (L1) Testnet.2. Claim Test QRN Tokens:Users can visit https://faucet.quranium.org to claim free test QRN tokens by submitting their wallet addresses.3. Test and Interact with the Network:Use QSafe to send and receive QRN tokens, monitor transaction history, and explore the Quranium blockchain's capabilities.4. Track Blockchain Activity:QRNScan(https://qrnscan.com/) provides a transparent view of transactions, blocks, and metadata, ensuring users have complete insight into network activity.Key Roadmap Dates- November 15, 2024: QSafe Wallet and Quranium Core Layer (L1) Testnet launch for public testing.- January 2025: Incentives, including airdrops for early adopters, will be distributed to reward network participants.- June 2025: The browser extension version of QSafe will launch, supporting Quranium's Layer 1 and Crust Layer 2 for DApp integration, token swaps, and more.Be Uncrackable with QSafehttps://qsafewallet.com/QSafe is not just another wallet it's a commitment to building a future where blockchain technology is truly secure. By addressing the growing challenges posed by super-computational power and quantum computing, QSafe ensures that users can safeguard their assets in an uncrackable system that gives, without ever being at risk of giving in.About QuraniumQuranium is the Quantum-uncrackable Layer 1 blockchain foundation for the future. Our decentralized ledger technology (DLT) infrastructure acts as a seamless, scalable bridge between Web2 and Web3, enabling digital adoption without compromising security. At the forefront of the groundbreaking new market sector known as DeQUIP (Decentralized Quantum-Uncrackable Infrastructure Protocol), Quranium is setting the benchmark for progress, redefining security in an ever-evolving digital landscape. We safeguard today's data while fortifying against the threats of tomorrow.