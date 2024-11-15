4basebio Plc - Holding(s) in Company

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS(to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible) i

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached ii: 4basebio PLC

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer(please mark with an "X" if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

Other (please specify) iii: acting in concert under DTR 5.2.1(a) X

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation iv

Name M&G plc (as indirect parent shareholder under DTR 5.1.2 and 5.2.1(e) and indirect holder of voting rights under DTR 5.2.1(a))

City and country of registered office (if applicable) London, United Kingdom

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) v

Name The Prudential Assurance Company Limited (as direct shareholder) and Fort Aggregator, LP (as the other party to the agreement under DTR5.2.1(a))

City and country of registered office (if applicable) Prudential Assurance Company Limited: London, United Kingdom Fort Aggregator, LP: Wilmington, Delaware, United States

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached vi: 13 November 2024

6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 14 November 2024

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A) % of voting rights through financial instruments

(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer (8.A + 8.B) vii

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 29.9 0 29.9 4,627,741