NEW BRUNSWICK (dpa-AFX) - Janssen-Cilag International NV, a Johnson & Johnson company, Friday announced that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has recommended the Marketing Authorisation for Lazcluze (lazertinib), in combination with Rybrevant (amivantamab), for the first-line treatment of adult patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) exon 19 deletions or exon 21 L858R substitution mutations.The CHMP has simultaneously recommended approval of a Type II extension of indication for amivantamab in the same combination regimen.'Lung cancer remains the leading cause of cancer-related deaths globally, and patients with EGFR-mutated advanced non-small-cell lung cancer are in need of new targeted treatment options,' said Henar Hevia, Ph.D., Senior Director, EMEA Therapeutic Area Lead, Oncology, Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine. 'Pending European Commission approval, the combination of amivantamab with lazertinib could establish a new first-line standard of care, with the potential to significantly delay disease progression and improve outcomes early in the treatment pathway while reserving chemotherapy regimens for later stages of treatment when resistance becomes more complex.'