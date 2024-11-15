TIME100 Most Influential Climate Leaders List recognises leaders across the world in the fight for climate action

Sinha's leadership spotlighted for advancing India's clean energy goals and global leadership

Recognition comes after ReNew celebrates a year of significant milestones

TIME has recognised Sumant Sinha, Founder, Chairman and CEO of ReNew, India's leading renewable energy company (NASDAQ: RNW) for his role in progressing India's clean energy transition and contributing to the global shift to a low-carbon economy.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241115472650/en/

ReNew Founder CEO Sumant Sinha (Photo: Business Wire)

As India has rapidly scaled its clean energy sector, ReNew has emerged as one of the country's top renewable energy producers since Sumant Sinha founded it thirteen years ago. 2024 has been a landmark year for ReNew, as it became one of the fastest clean energy companies to reach the 10 GW milestone of operating clean energy assets, now making up approximately 10 per cent of India's total solar and wind power generation.

Sumant Sinha, Founder, Chairman and CEO of ReNew, said, "I'm deeply honoured to be included on the 2024 TIME100 Climate list, joining a truly inspiring group of individuals dedicated to addressing the climate crisis. India is at the forefront of the global energy transition and the government's commitment to energy security, accessibility and affordability for all motivates us to keep going ahead in this task of nation building. I am grateful to my dedicated team at ReNew who work with me to make this vision a reality."

To identify this year's individuals for the TIME100 Climate List, TIME analysed measurable and scalable achievements of businesses around the world, with particular focus on recent action.

To see the full list, visit: time.com/time100-climate

About ReNew

ReNew is a leading decarbonization solutions company listed on Nasdaq (Nasdaq: RNW, RNWWW). ReNew's clean energy contracted portfolio of ~15.6 GW as of Aug 15, 2024, is one of the largest globally. In addition to being a major independent power producer in India, we provide end-to-end solutions in a just and inclusive manner in the areas of clean energy, value-added energy offerings through digitalization, storage, and carbon markets that increasingly are integral to addressing climate change. For more information, visit www.renew.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241115472650/en/

Contacts:

Press Enquiries

Shilpa Narani shilpa.narani@renew.com

Investor Enquiries

Nathan Judge, Anunay Shahi, Nitin Vaid ir@renew.com